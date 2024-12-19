Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Huntington Beach Girl Scouts bring holiday joy through Operation Waymakers
- O.C. judge issues formal decision on voter ID in Huntington Beach, paving way for state to appeal
- O.C. Juvenile Hall youth help rescue dogs overcome trauma, train them for forever homes
- ‘It feels like a dream’: Minter miracle lifts Edison football to Division 1-A state title
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.