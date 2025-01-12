Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Fountain Valley Royal Regiment has its coronation with marching band title
- Fullerton Fenders? New high school nickname proposed to replace ‘Indians’
- ‘Highest level of integrity’: Grand jury report affirms credibility of O.C. elections
- Olive Crest launches drop-in centers to support young sex trafficking survivors
Inside
- Anti-hate groups critical of O.C. report charting hate crime decline in 2023
- Artists are nurtured at Unveil Gallery’s exhibition, ‘A Clover and One Bee’
- Orange County seeks watchdogs to hold government accountable as members of the Grand Jury
- Mailbag: Library petitions head to H.B. council
- The Hilbert Museum maps out the travels of painter Timothy J. Clark
- Laguna Hills restaurant Mint ready to debut after delayed refresh
