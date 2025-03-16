Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, March 16, 2025
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- OC Hunger Alliance looks to partner with more nonprofit food providers as its mission continues
- Side Street Cafe bids farewell to Costa Mesa community after over 32 years of welcoming friends, family and ‘cheapskates’
- Orange County to assess its ability to support children separated by deportation
Inside
- The Boys & Girls Club is leaving Rancho Santa Margarita after failed contract talks
- Climate activists chant ‘Stay in OCPA’ in disrupting Irvine mayor’s speech
- ‘It couldn’t have been nicer’: Laguna’s Patriots Day Parade returns after rainout
- Get lucky with St. Patrick’s Day dining specials in Orange County
Forum
- Apodaca: Newport-Mesa Unified puts a lockable cellphone pouch to the test
- Mailbag: Anyone else want to start a Grandpa Brigade?
- A Word Please: Do you say ‘car-a-mel’ or ‘car-mel’? Turns out, they’re both right
