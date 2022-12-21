2022: El año en imágenes

11 / 12

Nov. 28, 2022: Cindi Hilfman with her dogs Ghandi, left, and, Maizy, at her home in Topanga. Hilfman received a kidney transplant and takes medications to suppress her immune system so it won’t reject her new organ. People with compromised immune systems are still at great risk of becoming severely ill if they catch the coronavirus, and the gulf between them and the rest of society is widening. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)