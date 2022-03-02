On the ground amid war in Ukraine: A photojournalist’s perspective

War in Ukraine.

It’s dominating the news. It’s what we are all talking about.

We see the stories, the loss of innocents and the slow, methodical destruction of a county.

Marcus Yam is no stranger to conflict photography. Here’s a first-person account from what he is seeing on the ground in Ukraine. Follow on Twitter.

On Day 7 of the Russian invasion, while I was reporting in a Kyiv subway station, 9-year-old Uliana tapped me on my arm. She gifted me a heart-shaped embroidery she had been working on while seeking shelter underground with her family from air raids.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

A Ukrainian soldier walks down railroad tracks after passing the bodies of two Russian soldiers killed in fighting on the outskirts of Irpin, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Standing on top of a bridge that was destroyed, an elderly couple stay close together (he's embracing her) as they gaze at people crossing a river to make their way out of their besieged city of Irpin, Ukraine. They eventually turned around.

A man crosses a makeshift bridge built to allow foot traffic over the Irpin River after the main bridge was destroyed to stop the advance of Russian tanks outside Irpin, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Volunteers carry rifles across a river under a destroyed bridge to reinforce Ukrainian troops in Irpin, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

On Day 6 of the invasion, the Kyiv train station is packed. Hundreds of people trying to board a train heading out of town, with news of the Russian convoy approaching the city.

Hundreds of people gather at the Kyiv train station with news of the Russian convoys approaching the city of Kyiv. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

On Day 5 of the invasion, volunteer fighters stand in formation, check their weapons, put on yellow armbands, get marching orders and head out to their posts to defend Kyiv from the Russian invasion.

Volunteer fighters muster in Kyiv waiting for orders. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

A volunteer fighter walks with his rifle in a trench, ready to defend Kyiv. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry asked citizens in a tweet to “make Molotov cocktails and take down the occupier.” Then came the elbow-grease grassroots effort to fight back. We went three floors underground to see it.

Volunteers make Molotov cocktails in an underground bunker to use against Russian troops in Kyiv. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The view from a damaged apartment in a residential building following a missile strike in Kyiv. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Even with sporadic sounds of gunfire and blasts, the silence blanketing Kyiv at this moment gives me the creeps. It feels like a scene out of ‘28 Days Later.’

Kyiv authorities toughened curfew orders leaving the streets empty in the capital, Kyiv. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

People whose water service at home has been disrupted line up to get water a central pumping station in Schastia, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022