On the ground amid war in Ukraine: A photojournalist’s perspective

Two women console each other while they seek shelter underground in a subway station in Kyiv on March 2
Anastasia Vakulenko, left, consoles Natalya Chikonova as she begins sobbing while talking about the war is raging above ground as they seek shelter underground in a subway station in Kyiv on March 2.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
By Marcus YamForeign Correspondent and Photographer 
War in Ukraine.

It’s dominating the news. It’s what we are all talking about.

We see the stories, the loss of innocents and the slow, methodical destruction of a county.

Marcus Yam is no stranger to conflict photography. Here’s a first-person account from what he is seeing on the ground in Ukraine. Follow on Twitter.

On Day 7 of the Russian invasion, while I was reporting in a Kyiv subway station, 9-year-old Uliana tapped me on my arm. She gifted me a heart-shaped embroidery she had been working on while seeking shelter underground with her family from air raids.

Kyiv subway station

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

A Ukrainian soldier walks down railroad tracks after passing the bodies of two Russian soldiers
A Ukrainian soldier walks down railroad tracks after passing the bodies of two Russian soldiers killed in fighting on the outskirts of Irpin, Ukraine.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Standing on top of a bridge that was destroyed, an elderly couple stay close together (he's embracing her) as they gaze at people crossing a river to make their way out of their besieged city of Irpin, Ukraine. They eventually turned around.

A man crosses a makeshift bridge built to allow foot traffic over the Irpin River after the main bridge was destroyed
A man crosses a makeshift bridge built to allow foot traffic over the Irpin River after the main bridge was destroyed to stop the advance of Russian tanks outside Irpin, Ukraine.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Volunteers carry rifles across a river under a destroyed bridge to reinforce Ukrainian troops in Irpin, Ukraine
Volunteers carry rifles across a river under a destroyed bridge to reinforce Ukrainian troops in Irpin, Ukraine.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

On Day 6 of the invasion, the Kyiv train station is packed. Hundreds of people trying to board a train heading out of town, with news of the Russian convoy approaching the city.

Hundreds of people gather at the Kyiv train station with news of the Russian convoys approaching the city of Kyiv.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

On Day 5 of the invasion, volunteer fighters stand in formation, check their weapons, put on yellow armbands, get marching orders and head out to their posts to defend Kyiv from the Russian invasion.

Volunteer fighters muster in Kyiv waiting for orders.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
A volunteer fighter walks in the trenches ready to defend Kyiv.
A volunteer fighter walks with his rifle in a trench, ready to defend Kyiv.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry asked citizens in a tweet to “make Molotov cocktails and take down the occupier.” Then came the elbow-grease grassroots effort to fight back. We went three floors underground to see it.

Volunteers make Molotov cocktails to use against Russian troops in Kyiv.
Volunteers make Molotov cocktails in an underground bunker to use against Russian troops in Kyiv.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
The view from a damaged apartment in a residential building following a missile strike in Kyiv.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Even with sporadic sounds of gunfire and blasts, the silence blanketing Kyiv at this moment gives me the creeps. It feels like a scene out of ‘28 Days Later.’

Kyiv authorities toughened curfew orders leaving the streets empty in the capital, Kyiv.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

People whose water service at home has been disrupted line up to get water at a central pumping station in Schastia, Ukraine
People whose water service at home has been disrupted line up to get water a central pumping station in Schastia, Ukraine.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

A woman pushes a baby in a stroller across railroad tracks at the train station in Kozacha Lopan, Ukraine
A woman pushes a baby in a stroller across railroad tracks at the train station in Kozacha Lopan, Ukraine.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Marcus Yam

Marcus Yam is a foreign correspondent and photographer for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining in 2014, he has covered a wide range of topics including humanitarian issues, social justice, terrorism, foreign conflicts, natural disasters, politics and celebrity portraiture. He has been part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning breaking news teams and in 2019 was awarded the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism Award for his body of work documenting the everyday plight of Gazans during deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip.

