On the ground amid war in Ukraine: A photojournalist’s perspective

War in Ukraine.
It’s dominating the news. It’s what we are all talking about.
We see the stories, the loss of innocents and the slow, methodical destruction of a county.
Marcus Yam is no stranger to conflict photography. Here’s a first-person account from what he is seeing on the ground in Ukraine. Follow on Twitter.
On Day 7 of the Russian invasion, while I was reporting in a Kyiv subway station, 9-year-old Uliana tapped me on my arm. She gifted me a heart-shaped embroidery she had been working on while seeking shelter underground with her family from air raids.
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Standing on top of a bridge that was destroyed, an elderly couple stay close together (he's embracing her) as they gaze at people crossing a river to make their way out of their besieged city of Irpin, Ukraine. They eventually turned around.
On Day 6 of the invasion, the Kyiv train station is packed. Hundreds of people trying to board a train heading out of town, with news of the Russian convoy approaching the city.
Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
On Day 5 of the invasion, volunteer fighters stand in formation, check their weapons, put on yellow armbands, get marching orders and head out to their posts to defend Kyiv from the Russian invasion.
Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry asked citizens in a tweet to “make Molotov cocktails and take down the occupier.” Then came the elbow-grease grassroots effort to fight back. We went three floors underground to see it.
Even with sporadic sounds of gunfire and blasts, the silence blanketing Kyiv at this moment gives me the creeps. It feels like a scene out of ‘28 Days Later.’
Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
Monday, Feb. 21, 2022
