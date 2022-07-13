California

‘Hollywood’s Finest’

In 2018, three Times journalists set off to tell the stories of three women in the world of the unhoused above the Hollywood Freeway.

Mckenzie Trahan had lived on the streets of Hollywood on and off since she was 13. At 22, she was nearly seven months pregnant and staying in a tent in the dirt above the 101 Freeway.

“Stitches,” to her friends — or as her scalp tattoo put it, one of “Hollywood’s Finest” — would struggle to find and keep a home to raise her baby. In the process, she would have to leave behind the street life and friends that had sustained her during the years she survived by her wits and fists as one of L.A.'s many thousands of homeless people.

In 2018, reporter Gale Holland, photographer Christina House and videographer Claire Hannah Collins set off to tell the stories of Mckenzie; her mother, Cynthia “Cat” Trahan; and her case manager, Leslie Kerr. Follow along on their journey.

A woman in a pink sweatshirt sitting against a wall with a man placing his hand on her pregnant belly

Meet Mckenzie

A woman's face visible in the opening of a tent. The woman is smoking a cigarette.

Cat, the nomadic mom

Leslie, the case manager

Leslie, the case manager

**DO NOT PUBLISH. PHOTOS FOR MCKENZIE PROJECT ONLY**Mckenzie Trahan, 23, tenderly bathes her daughter Ann at home in Arlington Heights. ***This caption MUST stay with this photo per attorney Jeff Glasser.***(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)**DO NOT PUBLISH. PHOTOS FOR MCKENZIE PROJECT ONLY**

How we reported this

Stay tuned for the release of our “Hollywood’s Finest” feature-length documentary. Watch our trailer

