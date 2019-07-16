Newsroom Directory

Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy

Masthead

Executive Chairman: Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

Executive Editor: Norman Pearlstine

Managing Editor: Scott Kraft

Senior Deputy Managing Editor: Kimi Yoshino

Deputy Managing Editors: Sewell Chan, Shelby Grad, Shani O. Hilton, Julia Turner

Assistant Managing Editors: Len De Groot, Loree Matsui, Angel Rodriguez

Editor of the Editorial Pages: Nicholas Goldberg

Op-Ed and Sunday Opinion Editor: Sue Horton

Audience Engagement

Director: Samantha Melbourneweaver

Deputy Editor, Audience: Seth Liss

Off-Platform Editor: Kelcie Pegher

SEO Editor: Louisa Frahm

Audience Engagement Editors: Tessa A. Bangs, Diya Chacko (Metro), Gabriela Fernandez, Adriana Lacy, Lauren Lee (Food), Fidel Martinez (Sports), Mary Kate Metivier (Metro), Jessica Roy (Features), Rachel Schnalzer, Christina Schoellkopf (Entertainment and Arts), Adrienne Shih (National Politics/D.C.), Alexa P. Sonnenfeld (Entertainment and Arts)

Business

Business and Technology Editor: Ben Muessig

Deputy Editors: Jeff Bercovici (Technology), Dan Beucke

Assistant Editors: Nancy Rivera Brooks, Lauren Raab

Columnists: Michael Hiltzik, David Lazarus

Staff writers: Johana Bhuiyan (SF, Technology), Laurence Darmiento (Wealth and Dealmakers), Sam Dean (Technology), Jack Flemming (Hot Property), Suhauna Hussain, Andrew Khouri (Housing Market), Neal Leitereg (“Hot Property”), Hugo Martin (Tourism), Samantha Masunaga (Aerospace), Daniel Miller (Enterprise), Russ Mitchell (Autos), Geoffrey Mohan (Agriculture), James F. Peltz (General Assignment), Melody Petersen (Investigations), Margot Roosevelt (California Economy), Sammy Roth (Energy), Roger Vincent (Commercial Real Estate), Ronald D. White (Business Profiles)

California

Deputy Managing Editor: Shelby Grad

Deputy Editor: Steve Clow

City Editor: Hector Becerra

Assistant City Editor: Reed Johnson

Columnists: Nita Lelyveld, Steve Lopez, Frank Shyong

City-County Government

Staff Writers: Soumya Karlamangla (Public Health), Laura J. Nelson (Transportation), Matt Stiles (County)

City Hall Bureau Staff Writers: Emily Alpert Reyes, Dakota Smith, David Zahniser

City Desk

Assistant Metro Editors: Jill Jones (Nights), Carlos Lozano (Weekends), B.J. Terhune (Mornings)

Staff Writers:

Breaking News/L.A. Now: Hannah Fry, Alejandra Reyes-Velarde, Colleen Shalby, Alex Wigglesworth

California Demographics/Diverse Communities: Sarah Parvini

Central Valley and Rural Communities: Diana Marcum

Eastside: Brittny Mejia

Features: Gustavo Arellano

General Assignment: Hailey Branson-Potts, Jaclyn Cosgrove (Nights), Maria L. La Ganga, Laura Newberry, Leila Miller, Doug Smith, Julia Wick (Essential California newsletter)

Homelessness: Gale Holland, Benjamin Oreskes

Immigration, Central L.A.: Andrea Castillo

Investigations: Adam Elmahrek, Kim Christensen, Jack Dolan, Kiera Feldman, Matt Hamilton, Maya Lau, Rong-Gong Lin II, Richard Marosi, Ben Poston, Paul Pringle, Susanne Rust, Harriet Ryan, Paige St. John

Latino Affairs/Enterprise: Esmeralda Bermudez

Long Beach/Southeast L.A.: Ruben Vives

Narrative: Marisa Gerber, Christopher Goffard

Orange County: Anh Do

South Los Angeles: Angel Jennings

Westside: Sonja Sharp

Courts/Police/Crime

Editor: Richard Martin, Carla Rivera

Staff Writers: Cindy Chang (LAPD), Matt Hamilton (Civil and Criminal Courts), Matthew Ormseth (General Assignment), Mark Puente (LAPD), Joel Rubin (Federal Courts and Agencies), Alene Tchekmedyian (L.A. Sheriff’s Department)

Crime Staff Writers: James Queally, Richard Winton

Education

Editor: Stephanie Chavez

Staff Writers: Nina Agrawal, Howard Blume (LAUSD), Sonali Kohli (K-12), Teresa Watanabe (Higher Education)

Enterprise, State Bureaus, Immigration, High-Speed Rail

Editors: Steve Clow, Stuart Leavenworth, Erika D. Smith

Staff Writers: Cindy Carcamo (Immigration), Thomas Curwen (Narrative), Liam Dillon (Housing Affordability), Maura Dolan (San Francisco/State Supreme Court), Paloma Esquivel (Inland Empire), James Rainey (State Enterprise), Ralph Vartabedian (High-Speed Rail, Enterprise)

Enterprise, Projects

Staff Writer: Joe Mozingo (Enterprise)

Environment

Editor: Monte Morin

Staff Writers: Tony Barboza (Air Quality), Bettina Boxall (Environment/Water), Louis Sahagun (Southern California Environment), Joseph Serna (Wildfires), Rosanna Xia (California Coast)

Politics

California Politics Editor: Allison Wisk

Sacramento Bureau Chief: John Myers

Sacramento Bureau: Anita Chabria, Melody Gutierrez, Taryn Luna, Patrick McGreevy, George Skelton (Columnist), Phil Willon

Science and Medicine

Editor: Karen Kaplan

Staff Writers: Emily Baumgaertner, Melissa Healy, Amina Khan, Deborah Netburn, Julia Rosen

Support

Department Administrator: Carlos Santana

Campaign 2020

Editor: Millie Quan, David Lauter (D.C.)

Assistant Editor: Rebecca Bryant

Staff Writers: Mark Z. Barabak, Tyrone Beason, Michael Finnegan, Melissa Gomez, Evan Halper (D.C.), Janet Hook (D.C.), Melanie Mason, Seema Mehta, Matt Pearce

Data and Graphics: Chris Keller

Data and Graphics

Data and Graphics Editor: Ben Welsh

Senior Data and Graphics Journalists: Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sean Greene, Shaffer Grubb, Sandhya Kambhampati, Priya Krishnakumar, Thomas Suh Lauder, Ryan Murphy

Data and Graphics Journalists: Phi Do, Paul Duginski, Swetha Kannan, Kyle Kim, Iris Lee, Ryan Menezes, Casey Miller, Rahul Mukherjee, Anthony Pesce, Andrea Roberson, Jon Schleuss

Staff Writer/Researcher: Maloy Moore

Staff Writers: Jeanette Marantos, Nicole Santa Cruz (The Homicide Report)

Design

Deputy Directors: Wes Bausmith, Paul Gonzales, Steven Hawkins, Kelli Sullivan

Senior Designers: An Amlotte, Steven Banks, Tim Hubbard, Dan Santos

Designers: James Brooks, Betty Chavarria, Jason Clark, Jade Cuevas, Allison Hong, Martina Ibanez Baldor, Allison Mann, Jan Molen, Bakr Muhammad, Hamlet Nalbandyan, Van Nightingale, Judy Pryor, Elsie Ramos, Kay Scanlon, Jamie Sholberg

Editorial Finance and Administration

Finance: Bill McElhaney

Lead, Licensing & Permissions: Erica Varela

Rights and Permissions

Analyst, Rights and Permissions: Ralph Drew

Editorial Library

Director: Cary Schneider

News Researchers: Julia Franco, Scott Wilson

Night Archiving Supervisor: Valerie Hood

Archivist: James Kim

Editorial Pages / Opinion

Editor of the Editorial Pages: Nicholas Goldberg

Op-Ed and Sunday Opinion Editor: Sue Horton

Deputy Editorial Page Editor: Jon Healey

Deputy Op-Ed Editors: Susan Brenneman, Terry Tang

Assistant Op-Ed Editor: Valerie J. Nelson

Opinion Columnist: Robin Abcarian

Senior Editorial Writer: Michael McGough (D.C.)

Editorial Writers: Kerry Cavanaugh, Mariel Garza, Robert Greene, Carla Hall, Scott Martelle

Letters Editor: Paul Thornton

Columnist: Patt Morrison

Senior Digital Editor: Matthew Fleischer

Executive Assistant: Linda Hall

Entertainment and Arts

Deputy Managing Editor: Julia Turner

Senior Calendar Editor: Richard Nordwind

Arts and Entertainment Editor: Laurie Ochoa

Arts and Culture Editor: Craig Nakano

Book Club Editor, Acting Book Editor: Donna Wares

Company Town Editor: Richard Verrier

Entertainment News Editor: James Reed

The Envelope Editor: Elena Howe

Film Editor: Geoff Berkshire

Deputy Film Editor: Kevin Crust

Pop Music Editor: Craig Marks

Television Editor: Matt Brennan

Department Administrator: Elena Villanueva

Critics

Art: Christopher Knight

Classical Music/Dance: Mark Swed

Culture: Mary McNamara

Games, Immersive Entertainment: Todd Martens

Movies: Justin Chang, Kenneth Turan

Pop Music: Mikael Wood

Television: Lorraine Ali, Robert Lloyd

Theater: Charles McNulty

Staff Writers

Art, Theater, Classical Music, Dance: Makeda Easter, Jessica Gelt, Deborah Vankin

Entertainment News: Christi Carras, Christie D’Zurilla, Ashley Lee, Dorany Pineda, Nardine Saad

Company Town: Stephen Battaglio, Ryan Faughnder, Meg James, Wendy Lee, Stacy Perman, Anousha Sakoui

Culture Writer: Carolina A. Miranda

The Envelope: Michael Ordoña, Glenn Whipp

Film: Amy Kaufman, Sonaiya Kelley, Mark Olsen, Josh Rottenberg, Jen Yamato

Pop Music: August Brown, Gerrick Kennedy, Randy Lewis, Randall Roberts

Senior Writer: Jeffrey Fleishman

Television: Greg Braxton, Meredith Blake (N.Y.), Yvonne Villarreal

Web Producer/Writer: Jevon Phillips

Digital Editor: Tracy Brown

Television Listings Assistant Editor: Ed Stockly

Listings Coordinator: Matt Cooper

Food

Editor: Peter Meehan

Deputy Editor: Andrea Chang

Cooking Editor: Genevieve Ko

Restaurant Critics: Bill Addison, Patricia Escárcega

Columnists: Ben Mims, Lucas Kwan Peterson

Staff Writers: Jenn Harris, Amy Scattergood

Test Kitchen Coordinator: Julie Giuffrida

Internships, Metpro and Editorial Assistants

Director of News Development: Tracy Boucher

Metpro Director: Steve Padilla

Metpro Class of 2017: Jaclyn Cosgrove, Jade Cuevas, Yadira Flores, Iris Lee, Kent Nishimura, Danielle Parenteau Decker, Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Metpro Class of 2018: Alexa Díaz, Phi Do, Melissa Gomez, Sam-Omar Hall, Suhauna Hussain, Jackeline Luna, Dania Maxwell, Leila Miller, Matthew Ormseth, Dorany Pineda

Metpro Class of 2019: Gabriella Angotti-Jones, Jason Armond, Julia Barajas, Erin B. Logan, Jennifer Lu, Emmanuel Morgan, Priscella Vega, Aida Ylanan

Editorial Assistants: Kailyn Brown, Victoria Hernandez, Julissa James, Diego Medrano

Legal

Vice President, Legal: Jeff Glasser

Senior Counsel: Cat-Uyen Vo

Executive Assistant: Liza Sheketoff

Lifestyle

Assistant Managing Editor: Stuart Emmrich

Home

Editor, Home and Mind & Body: Rene Lynch

Staff Writers: Lisa Boone, Jeanette Marantos

Image

Fashion Editor: Marques Harper

Assistant Fashion Editor: Adam Tschorn

Travel

Editor: Catharine Hamm

Assistant Editors: Chris Erskine, Mary Forgione, Anne Harnagel

Staff Writer: Christopher Reynolds

Department Administrator: Marilyn Ruiz

Los Angeles Times en Español

Home Page: Los Angeles Times en Español

Editorial Director: Alejandro Maciel

Digital Editor: Claudia Núñez

Sports Editors: Eduard Cauich, Jad El Reda

Entertainment Editor: Tommy Calle

Staff Writers: Sergio Burstein (Entertainment), Soudi Jimenez (Metro), Selene Rivera (Metro)

Graphic Design: Salvador Mancia

Multiplatform / Copy Desk

Assistant Managing Editor: Loree Matsui

Managers: Steve Elders, Richard Nelson, Ruthanne Salido, Tim Trepany

Leads: Rubaina Azhar, Minh Dang, Wendy Fawthrop, Blake Hennon, Lisa Horowitz, Paul Ybarrondo

Editors: David Bowman, Kristina Bui, Jim Buzinski, PK Daniel, Steve Devol, Anne Elisabeth Dillon, Alison Dingeldein, Fernando Dominguez, Rachel Dunn, Steve Eames, Sam-Omar Hall, Steve Horn, Amy Hubbard, Angela Jamison, Kevin Leung, Marina Levario, Nick Leyva, Gerard Lim, Lynn Meersman, Daryl Miller, Marc Olson, Tara Paniogue, Danielle Parenteau Decker, John Penner, Don Ragland, Dwayne Rogers, Lee Rogers, Mark Sachs, Jared Servantez, Evita Timmons, Matt Tustison, Kevin Ueda, Andre Vergara, Susan Worrell, Curtis Zupke

News Desk

Deputy Managing Editor, News: Sewell Chan

Deputy Editors, Digital: Matthew Ballinger, Lora Victorio, Dan Watson

Home Page Editor: Warren Wolfswinkel

Newsroom Project Manager: Brittany Hite

Digital Editors: Justin Abrotsky, Victor Barajas, Kelly Corrigan, Agnus Dei Farrant, Denise Florez, Sameea Kamal, Dave Lewis, Courtney Lewis, Jessica Martinez, Vanessa Martinez, Christian Orozco, Javier Panzar, Brian Park, Jessica Perez

Newsletters

Newsletter Editor: Scott Sandell

Newsletter Strategy Editor: Sam Schulz

News Operations

Executive News Editor: James Angius

Technology Editors: David Campbell, Diana Shantic, Katrina Ten

Obituaries

Editor: Steve Marble

Podcasts

Executive Producer: Abbie Fentress Swanson

Senior Producer: Liyna Anwar

Producers: Katie Cooper, Paige Hymson

Readers' Representative Office

If you believe we have made an error, or you have questions about journalistic standards and practices, our readers’ respresentative can be reached at readers.representative@latimes.com or (877) 544-4000.

Readers’ Representative (Interim): J.T. Cramer

Sports

Assistant Managing Editor: Angel Rodriguez

Deputy Editor: Mike Hiserman

Assistant Sports Editors: Athan Atsales, Dan Loumena, Steve Henson, Houston Mitchell, Hans Tesselaar

Baseball: Jorge Castillo (Dodgers), Maria Torres (Angels)

Basketball: Tania Ganguli (Lakers), Andrew Greif (Clippers), Broderick Turner (Lakers, Clippers), Dan Woike (NBA Enterprise)

Colleges: Ben Bolch (UCLA), Ryan Kartje (USC), Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Columnists: Helene Elliott, LZ Granderson, Dylan Hernandez, Arash Markazi, Bill Plaschke, Eric Sondheimer (High School Sports)

Enterprise/General Assignment/Opinion: Mike DiGiovanna, Nathan Fenno, J. Brady McCollough, David Wharton

Football: Sam Farmer (NFL), Gary Klein (L.A. Rams), Jeff Miller (L.A. Chargers)

Hockey: Jack Harris

Horse Racing: John Cherwa

Soccer: Kevin Baxter (Galaxy, LAFC, International)

Sports Business: Bill Shaikin

Web Producers/Writers: Eduardo Gonzalez, Austin Knoblauch, Christian Orozco, Chuck Schilken

Agate Coordinator: Eric Maddy

Editorial Coordinator: John Scheibe

Administrative Assistant: Vera Castaneda

Times Community News

Burbank Leader | Daily Pilot | Glendale News-Press | La Cañada Valley Sun

Executive Editor: John Canalis

TCN North

Managing Editor: Carol Cormaci

City Editor: Mark Kellam

Photo Editor: Roger Wilson

Sports Editor: Jeff Tully

Staff Writers: Sara Cardine (La Cañada Flintridge), Anthony Clark-Carpio(Burbank), Lila Seidman (Glendale), Andy Nguyen (Public Safety), Andrew J. Campa(Education)

Sports Staff Writers: Vincent Nguyen, Charles Rich

Photographers: Raul Roa, Tim Berger

Copy Chief: Erik Haugli

Copy Editors/Page Designers: Eric Terrazas, Steven Greenberg

TCN South

City Editor: Rob Vardon

Assistant City Editor: Luke Money

Entertainment Editor: Ada Tseng

Online Editor: Matthew Wilkes

Sports Editor: David Carrillo Peñaloza

Photo Editor: Don Leach

Staff Writers: Ben Brazil (Features), Hillary Davis (Newport Beach), Lilly Nguyen (Laguna Beach), Faith Pinho (Costa Mesa), Julia Sclafani (Public Safety)

Sports Staff Writers: Matthew Szabo, Andrew Turner

Photographers: Kevin Chang, Scott Smeltzer

Copy Editor/Page Designers: Dennis Brosterhous, Greg Diaz

Admin: Vilma Hidalgo-Cruz

Top Stories / Page One

Managing Editor: Scott Kraft

Senior Editor, A1 and Top Stories: Mary Ann Meek

Senior Editor, Investigations: Jack Leonard

Column One Editor: Steve Padilla

Deputy Column One Editor: Alice Short

Weekend Editor: Ashley Dunn

Tribune News Service / Los Angeles

News Editors: Denise Bennett, Katie Foran-McHale, Phil Goldberg, Carlos Selva

Photography Editor: Timothy Schnupp

Visual Journalism / Photography and Video

Deputy Editor, Project Management and Transformation: John McCutchen

Directors of Photography: Mary Cooney (Multimedia, Projects, National, Foreign), Calvin Hom (California, Sports, Features, Business, Entertainment)

Deputy Director, National, Foreign, Page One: Alan Hagman

Senior Editors, California: Jeremiah Bogert Jr., Robert St. John

Photo Editors: Jerome Adamstein (Business), Calvin Alagot (Image, Home, Health, Travel, Food, Calendar), Taylor Arthur (Calendar, Envelope), Sammy Jo Hester (Sports), Ken Kwok (Sunday Calendar, Envelope), Marc Martin (Assignments), Kirk McKoy (D.C.), Kathy M.Y. Pyon (Image, Home, Health, Travel, Food), Hal Wells (Daily Calendar)

Department Manager: Robbin Goddard

Technology/Multimedia Systems: Jason Neubert

Photo Systems: David Muronaka

Photo Specialist: Joseph Binoya

Photographers: Jay L. Clendenin, Carolyn Cole, Myung Chun, Gary Coronado, Ricardo DeAratanha, Gina Ferazzi, Robert Gauthier, Christina House, Irfan Khan, Glenn Koenig, Dania Maxwell, Mel Melcon, Genaro Molina, Kent Nishimura, Francine Orr, Allen J. Schaben, Al Seib, Luis Sinco, Wally Skalij, Mariah Tauger, Brian van der Brug, Marcus Yam

Department Administrator: Elsa Luna

TV AND VIDEO

Senior Directors, Video: Maggie Beidelman, Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Robert Meeks

Video Journalists/Editors: Jeff Amlotte, Cami Buckman, Jessica Q. Chen, Claire Hannah Collins, Yadira Flores, Lauren Flynn, Robert Gourley, Lara Hochuli, Albert Lee, J.R. Lizarraga, Cody Long, Jackeline Luna, Vesta Partovi, Mark Potts, Steve Saldivar, Patrick Steward, Nani Sahra Walker

Washington, D.C.

Bureau Chief: David Lauter

Deputy Bureau Chief: Bob Drogin

Deputy Editor: Kimbriell Kelly

Editors: Jackie Calmes, Edmund Sanders

Columnist: Doyle McManus

Staff Writers: Noah Bierman, David S. Cloud, Jennifer Haberkorn, Evan Halper, Janet Hook, Don Lee, Noam Levey, Chris Megerian, Molly O’Toole, Anna M. Phillips, David G. Savage, Eli Stokols, Del Quentin Wilber, Tracy Wilkinson, David Willman, Sarah D. Wire (California Delegation)

Department Administrator: Dina White

World and Nation

Foreign Editor/Acting National Editor: Mitchell Landsberg

Assistant Editors: Rebecca Bryant, Paul Feldman, Efrain Hernandez Jr., Michael Ottey, Alan Zarembo

Staff Writer: Melissa Etehad

Foreign Staff, Bureaus

Global Affairs Writer (D.C.): Laura King

Operations Chief: Mike Faneuff

Beijing: Alice Su

Beirut: Nabih Bulos

Mexico City: Kate Linthicum, Patrick J. McDonnell

Seoul: Victoria Kim

Singapore: Shashank Bengali, David Pierson

National Staff, Bureaus

Atlanta: Jenny Jarvie

Houston: Molly Hennessy-Fiske

Los Angeles: Jaweed Kaleem, Kurtis Lee

New York: Barbara Demick

Seattle: Richard Read