Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. These are The Times’ staff photographers: Jason Armond, Jay L. Clendenin, Carolyn Cole, Myung Chun, Gary Coronado, Ricardo DeAratanha, Gina Ferazzi, Robert Gauthier, Christina House, Irfan Khan, Dania Maxwell, Mel Melcon, Genaro Molina, Kent Nishimura, Francine Orr, Allen J. Schaben, Al Seib, Luis Sinco, Wally Skalij, Mariah Tauger, Brian van der Brug and Marcus Yam.

