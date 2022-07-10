California

Photos: L.A.'s new 6th Street Viaduct opens to pedestrians and then vehicles.

A traffic jam occurred when a car broke down after the 6th Street Viaduct was open to traffic.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 
Thousands of pedestrians, bicyclists, roller skaters, skateboarders and others converged on the new 6th Street Viaduct on Sunday to celebrate the official opening of the instantly iconic bridge that connects downtown Los Angeles to the city’s historic Eastside.

The bridge opened six years after construction began to replace the old viaduct that had served as a beloved Los Angeles landmark for nearly a century. The sweltering heat and cloudless sky didn’t deter the crowds from taking in the dramatic view of the downtown skyline before the bridge opened to vehicles for the first time.

A girl enjoys a frozen treat while crossing a bridge with her mother and uncle.
Violet Martinez, 3, enjoys a frozen treat while crossing the 6th Street Viaduct with her mother, Daisy Martinez, and her uncle, Claudio Martinez.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A vendor makes his way across the 6th Street Viaduct.
A vendor makes his way across the 6th Street Viaduct, which was open only to pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders and roller skaters from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. It opened to vehicles at 7 p.m.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Pedestrians use a ramp to get to and from the 6th Street Viaduct.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A man and boy stop for a snack while crossing the 6th Street Viaduct.
Daniel Lahoda and son Maxwell, 5, stop for a snack while crossing the 6th Street Viaduct.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
An overhead view of motorcyclists using the 6th Street Viaduct.
Motorcyclists were the first to cross as the 6th Street Viaduct opened for traffic Sunday evening.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Motorcyclists rides on the 6th Street Viaduct as it opens for traffic.
Motorcyclists ride on the 6th Street Viaduct as it opened for vehicle traffic Sunday evening.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A man on stilts is shown with a group of lowriders on the 6th Street Viaduct.
A caravan of lowriders opens the 6th Street Viaduct to regular traffic.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
An arch on the 6th Street Viaduct is reflected in the hubcap of a lowrider.
An arch on the 6th Street Viaduct is reflected in the hubcap of a lowrider.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
California
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

