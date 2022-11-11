After months of war, Ukrainians brace for winter: A photojournalist’s dispatch

The 2022 Russian war in Ukraine is in its eighth month, with no end in sight.
Ukrainians are preparing themselves for winter, a little more than a month away, as Russian forces target the nation’s infrastructure with missile strikes.
The Times’ Carolyn Cole is on the ground in Ukraine and will be filing first-person dispatches from cities whose residents worry about staying warm as temperatures drop.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Darkness comes early in Kyiv at this time of year, along with the cold, long nights. The city is home to some 3 million people, many who have come seeking safety from the war.
Most leave work after dark, and often take their time heading home, stopping at the surprising number of restaurants open around town.
It’s not what you would expect in a country at war, but Ukrainians pride themselves on not letting the war define their existence. Life goes on as normally as possible.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Driving north out of Kyiv, signs of war remain, including checkpoints, bunkers and burned-down buildings.
The village of Borodyanka, which I visited in April as mass graves were being uncovered, has come back to life despite devastating damage along Center Street.
Mothers stroll with baby carriages while children play in the shadow of ruins. Coffee huts, food stalls and barber shops are open for business even as the power goes off and on due to shortages.
With winter on its way, many residents are busy sealing broken windows and doors to keep out the cold.
Others wait in line for government assistance with materials for rebuilding.
But everyone stops what they are doing as a funeral procession for a local soldier killed in action moves slowly down Center Street. They kneel along the curb to pay respect to yet another fallen soldier, father and friend from their community.
The residents of Borodyanka have lost so much, but say they will rebuild the city they love.
