The best moments of Coachella 2022 in photos

Phoebe Bridgers performs in the darkness.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Gina Ferazzi
Christina HouseDania Maxwell
After two COVID-19-related cancellations, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. The Times’ staff photographers Gina Ferazzi, Christina House and Dania Maxwell will be roaming the polo grounds, showcasing the best moments of all the must-see performances and the magic surrounding the stages. Check back here throughout the weekend for the latest photographs from the 21st Coachella.

Festival goers pose for photos in front of a multilevel building in which people are walking.
Festival goers pose for photos at the Coachella festival.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Omar Apollo performs wearing a bright pink shirt.
Omar Apollo performs at the Coachella festival.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
People are silhouetted as the sun sets on the first day of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
The sun sets on the first day of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a red outfit closes her eyes as light shines beside her.
The Marias performing at at the Coachella festival.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Lil Baby comes close to fire effects while performing at the Coachella festival.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A woman takes pictures of two other women in a green-glass enclosed building overlooking the crowded grounds below.
Chiara Rigatuso, left, Molly Murphy and Kaci Holliday take photos of each other at the Coachella festival.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Anitta performs alongside dancers.
Anitta performs at the Coachella festival.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Music fans cheer and hold up their arms during a performance.
A crowd of music fans cheers as City Girls performs at the Coachella festival.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A woman leans back against a man and smiles among a crowd.
Festival goers embrace while they listen to the Marias performance at the Coachella festival.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Carly Rae Jepsen in a multicolored outfit performs with bandmates on stage.
Carly Rae Jepsen performs on the Mojave stage of the Coachella festival.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Two women pose for photographs in colorful outfits.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
People seek some shade outdoors as others walk by in the sun in a red-tinted photo.
People seek shade to relax in the shadow of an art structure at the Coachella festival.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
People are sprayed with a cooling mist at the Dolab Stage at the Coachella festival.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Grupo Firme sprays a drink in the air while performing at the Coachella festival.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in a red outfit with a leather collar performs.
Niki performs at the Coachella festival.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Music fans walk in a colorful multilevel art installation building at night.
Music fans walk in a colorful art installation called “Spectra” by Newsubstance.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
A man holds up his guitar on stage.
Arcade Fire performs on the Mojave stage at the Coachella festival.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Fans in purple-tinted light watch a performance at night.
Fans watch Phoebe Bridgers perform at the Coachella festival.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
A woman is backlighted while she plays a guitar on a dark stage.
Phoebe Bridgers performs at the Coachella festival.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

Christina House

Christina House officially joined the Los Angeles Times photography staff in 2017 after nearly 10 years as a freelance photographer. A native Southern Californian, she grew up in Long Beach and graduated from Cal State Fullerton.

Dania Maxwell

Dania Maxwell is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2018, she worked in Colombia, South America and at the Naples Daily News in Florida. Her work has been awarded an Emmy, POYi, Sigma Delta Chi and Edward R. Murrow. Maxwell received a master’s degree in visual communication from Ohio University and a bachelor of arts from Sarah Lawrence College.

