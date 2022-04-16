The best moments of Coachella 2022 in photos

After two COVID-19-related cancellations, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is back at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. The Times’ staff photographers Gina Ferazzi, Christina House and Dania Maxwell will be roaming the polo grounds, showcasing the best moments of all the must-see performances and the magic surrounding the stages. Check back here throughout the weekend for the latest photographs from the 21st Coachella.

Festival goers pose for photos at the Coachella festival. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Omar Apollo performs at the Coachella festival. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The sun sets on the first day of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Marias performing at at the Coachella festival. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Lil Baby comes close to fire effects while performing at the Coachella festival. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chiara Rigatuso, left, Molly Murphy and Kaci Holliday take photos of each other at the Coachella festival. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Anitta performs at the Coachella festival. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

A crowd of music fans cheers as City Girls performs at the Coachella festival. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Festival goers embrace while they listen to the Marias performance at the Coachella festival. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on the Mojave stage of the Coachella festival. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

People seek shade to relax in the shadow of an art structure at the Coachella festival. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

People are sprayed with a cooling mist at the Dolab Stage at the Coachella festival. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Grupo Firme sprays a drink in the air while performing at the Coachella festival. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Niki performs at the Coachella festival. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Music fans walk in a colorful art installation called “Spectra” by Newsubstance. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Arcade Fire performs on the Mojave stage at the Coachella festival. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Fans watch Phoebe Bridgers perform at the Coachella festival. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Phoebe Bridgers performs at the Coachella festival. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)