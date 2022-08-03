Sports

Photos: LA reacts to Vin Scully passing

JD Redhouse says a prayer at the growing memorial for Vin Scully outside Dodger's Stadium.
JD Redhouse says a prayer at the growing memorial for longtime beloved baseball announcer, Vin Scully, outside Dodger’s Stadium.
(Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times)
By Wesley Lapointe
Times Photography Wire Services
Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for 67 seasons, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. The news of Scully’s passing not only touched the baseball community, but the world.

Fans, athletes, and others continue to paid to tribute to the legendary broadcaster in many ways. The Dodgers plan to honor Scully with a pregame tribute on Friday before the game at Dodger Stadium. For others, in any way they can.

A growing memorial for longtime beloved announcer, Vin Scully.
(Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)
Rudy Escobar and Rudolfo Escobar look at the growing memorial for longtime beloved Dodgers announcer, Vin Scully.
Rudy Escobar (left) and Rudolfo Escobar look at the growing memorial for longtime beloved Dodgers announcer, Vin Scully, outside Dodgers Stadium.
(Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)
Mementos rest at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of late Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Candles burn at a growing memorial outside Dodger Stadium for legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully.
(Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)
Alain Gomez stands for a portrait in his Vin Scully shirt.
Alain Gomez stands for a portrait in his Vin Scully shirt at the growing memorial for longtime beloved announcer, outside Dodger’s Stadium.
(Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)
Moment of silence for Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully at SoFi Stadium.
Moment of silence for Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully during the Leagues Cup Showcase 2022 at SoFi Stadium.
(Harry How / Getty Images)

Wesley Lapointe

Wesley Lapointe is a photo intern at the Los Angeles Times and a journalism student at the University of Oregon. Before joining the newsroom, he interned at the Statesman Journal as a multimedia outdoor reporter and as a photojournalist at Willamette Week. Lapointe’s work has appeared in outlets including the Washington Post, Vice, Allure, Portland Monthly and Ms. Magazine, and he has been recognized by the International Photography Awards.

Times Photography Wire Services

The Los Angeles Times contracts with national and international photography services to bring readers the best and latest news images available.

