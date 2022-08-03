Photos: LA reacts to Vin Scully passing

Share
Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for 67 seasons, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. The news of Scully’s passing not only touched the baseball community, but the world.
Fans, athletes, and others continue to paid to tribute to the legendary broadcaster in many ways. The Dodgers plan to honor Scully with a pregame tribute on Friday before the game at Dodger Stadium. For others, in any way they can.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.