Photos: LA reacts to Vin Scully passing

Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for 67 seasons, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. The news of Scully’s passing not only touched the baseball community, but the world.

Fans, athletes, and others continue to paid to tribute to the legendary broadcaster in many ways. The Dodgers plan to honor Scully with a pregame tribute on Friday before the game at Dodger Stadium. For others, in any way they can.

A growing memorial for longtime beloved announcer, Vin Scully. (Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)

Rudy Escobar (left) and Rudolfo Escobar look at the growing memorial for longtime beloved Dodgers announcer, Vin Scully, outside Dodgers Stadium. (Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)

Mementos rest at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of late Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Candles burn at a growing memorial outside Dodger Stadium for legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully. (Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)

Alain Gomez stands for a portrait in his Vin Scully shirt at the growing memorial for longtime beloved announcer, outside Dodger’s Stadium. (Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)