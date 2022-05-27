Dramatic just released photos show students fleeing the Texas school shooting

Dramatic photos show terrified school children running from Robb Elementary School during the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The photos released Friday were taken by Pete Luna, general manager of the Uvalde Leader-News newspaper in the small town of 16,000.

The images show young students being helped out of windows at the school, police officers with guns drawn peering in windows and the shooters truck, crashed near the school.

Children are helped out of windows at Robb Elementary during the school shooting on Tuesday, April 24, 2022. (Pete Luna/Uvlade Leader-News)

Emergency personnel direct children away from Robb Elementary School on the day of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (Pete Luna/Uvlade Leader-News)

A weapon lays next to the shooters crashed truck near the school site in Uvalde, Texas. (Pete Luna/Uvlade Leader-News)

A closeup of a weapon next to the shooters crashed truck. (Pete Luna/Uvlade Leader-News)

Officers with guns drawn are scene outside Robb Elementary School as students are evacuated out of windows. (Pete Luna/Uvlade Leader-News)

Police with guns drawn peer in a window at Robb Elementary School on the day of the shooting. (Pete Luna/Uvlade Leader-News)

Children are helped out of a window on the day of the school shooting at Robb Elementary. (Pete Luna/Uvlade Leader-News)

