California

Photos: A Great Day in the Stoke

Cherif Fall goes airborne during the surf competition.
Cherif Fall, surf champion of Senegal, goes airborne off a big wave during the surfing competition at “A Great Day in the Stoke” at Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Allen J. SchabenStaff Photographer 
Share

Huntington Beach hosted what organizers called the “largest gathering of Black surfers in history,” with a morning surf competition entry, free yoga lessons, and free surf lessons.

The inaugural event, called A Great Day in the Stoke, was designed to create a safe space for Black surfers to connect and compete, recognize and award leaders in the community, provide free surf lessons, and capture a group photo similar to “A Great Day in Harlem” (1958) and “A Great Day in Hip-Hop” (1998).

A Great Day in the Stoke was intended to inspire the Black community to feel welcome in the water and to experience and share the joy of surfing the waves safely as well as paying homage to veteran Black surfers who have been surfing since the 1950s.

Surfers line up for a group photo
Nathan Fluellen, center, founder of “A Great Day in the Stoke,” high-fives surfers posing for group photos during the event near the Huntington Beach pier on Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A woman flings out her hands as she gets her balance on a surfboard
Danielle Forbes of Los Angeles catches her first wave as instructors cheer her on.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Two surfers fist-bump as they walk to the water.
Kayiita Johnson, right, bumps fists with a fellow surfer as they head out to compete at “A Great Day in the Stoke” in Huntington Beach on Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in sunglasses hugs a smiling man.
Event founder Nathan Fluellen gets a hug from Kellee Edwards during the surf competition.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A man and a woman hold up surfing trophies.
Brandon Benjamin of Santa Barbara and Divinity Gaines of Los Angeles hoist their trophies after winning the men’s and women’s divisions of the surfing competition.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A crowd applauds a dancing man as he spins on the ground.
Daniel Kelly of Huntington Beach, takes his turn dancing in the crowd at the Pier Plaza during “A Great Day in the Stoke.”
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
People with surfboards line up for a photo.
Surfers line up for a group photo at Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A child with a surfboard runs into the ocean.
Matthew Oliveira, 10, runs out to compete in the junior surf competition.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California
Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

More From the Los Angeles Times