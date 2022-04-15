Ukrainians prepare as Russian offensive appears imminent: A photojournalist perspective

Ukrainians know it’s coming, their resolve well-documented.
Fighting has grown fierce.
Powerful explosions were heard in Kramatorsk, in Ukraine’s east, Kherson in the south, and in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, in advance of an expected major Russian onslaught in the industrial eastern heartland known as the Donbas.
Carolyn Cole, who has covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Liberia and Gaza to name a few, now turns her lens to the struggles Ukrainians face in the next expected invasion by Russian forces.
April 14, 2022 – Slavyansk, Ukraine
April 12, 2022 – Odesa, Ukraine
Many of those left behind in Ukraine are those less fortunate, like this family in Odesa.
