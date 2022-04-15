World & Nation

Ukrainians prepare as Russian offensive appears imminent: A photojournalist perspective

Lydia Mychisla Vena lights candles in the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral
Lydia Mychisla Vena lights candles in the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sloviansk, Ukraine, where she helps keep things running.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Carolyn ColeStaff Photographer 
Share

Ukrainians know it’s coming, their resolve well-documented.

Fighting has grown fierce.

Powerful explosions were heard in Kramatorsk, in Ukraine’s east, Kherson in the south, and in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, in advance of an expected major Russian onslaught in the industrial eastern heartland known as the Donbas.

Carolyn Cole, who has covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Liberia and Gaza to name a few, now turns her lens to the struggles Ukrainians face in the next expected invasion by Russian forces.

April 14, 2022 – Slavyansk, Ukraine

A food giveaway drew a long line of residents on a street
A food giveaway organized by the mayor of Slavyansk, Ukraine, drew a long line of residents as the threat of a second offensive by Russian forces appears imminent.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
The person with dogs around him walks toward a train station.
The train station Slavyansk has closed down after a Russian missile attack that killed 57 people in the nearby train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. A man walks across the tracks where street dogs live.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Lyudmilla Botkovskaya leaves Slavyansk with her dog in a duffle bag.
Lyudmilla Botkovskaya leaves Slavyansk with her dog, Kashatanka, in a duffle bag.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

April 12, 2022 – Odesa, Ukraine

Many of those left behind in Ukraine are those less fortunate, like this family in Odesa.

A woman kisses her baby while a man sits behind them in a small apartment.
Svitlana Doroshenko kisses her baby, Maxim, 1, as her father, Ihor Doroshenko, watches the news about the war in their small apartment in Odesa, Ukraine. They can’t afford to leave the country.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
An elderly woman walks by sandbags set up for protection in Odesa.
An elderly woman walks by sandbags set up for protection in Odesa. Many of those left behind in the war are elderly people.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation
Carolyn Cole

Carolyn Cole is a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. Her coverage of the civil crisis in Liberia won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography. Cole has been named U.S. newspaper photographer of the year three times. Cole grew up in California and Virginia, before attending the University of Texas, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She went on to earn a master of art’s degree from Ohio University.

More From the Los Angeles Times