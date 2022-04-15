Ukrainians prepare as Russian offensive appears imminent: A photojournalist perspective

Ukrainians know it’s coming, their resolve well-documented.

Fighting has grown fierce.

Powerful explosions were heard in Kramatorsk, in Ukraine’s east, Kherson in the south, and in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, in advance of an expected major Russian onslaught in the industrial eastern heartland known as the Donbas.

Carolyn Cole, who has covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Liberia and Gaza to name a few, now turns her lens to the struggles Ukrainians face in the next expected invasion by Russian forces.

April 14, 2022 – Slavyansk, Ukraine

A food giveaway organized by the mayor of Slavyansk, Ukraine, drew a long line of residents as the threat of a second offensive by Russian forces appears imminent. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

The train station Slavyansk has closed down after a Russian missile attack that killed 57 people in the nearby train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. A man walks across the tracks where street dogs live. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Lyudmilla Botkovskaya leaves Slavyansk with her dog, Kashatanka, in a duffle bag. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

April 12, 2022 – Odesa, Ukraine

Many of those left behind in Ukraine are those less fortunate, like this family in Odesa.

Svitlana Doroshenko kisses her baby, Maxim, 1, as her father, Ihor Doroshenko, watches the news about the war in their small apartment in Odesa, Ukraine. They can’t afford to leave the country. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)