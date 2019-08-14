Ocean View School District board appoints new leaders at four campuses

A handful of campuses in the Ocean View School District will be under new leadership this year.

District board President John Briscoe said he and his colleagues unanimously approved a slate of appointments in closed session Tuesday — officially hiring Christina Luckey as principal at Hope View Elementary School; Randy Lempert as principal at Spring View Middle School; Jadyn Grunbaum as principal at Mesa View Middle School; and Julie Nichols as assistant principal at Vista View Middle School.

Joining them in the series of transfers and new hires for the upcoming 2019-20 school year are Vista View Principal Rasheedah Gates and Spring View Assistant Principal Cheri Daniels, whose appointments were announced in June.

Hope View, Spring View and Mesa View are in Huntington Beach. Vista View is in Fountain Valley.

“I am pleased and proud to congratulate these talented and dedicated instructional leaders on their new assignments in the Ocean View School District,” said Supt. Carol Hansen. “Their strong backgrounds will serve our students and staff well as we work together to create innovative programs and purposeful learning opportunities for our students.”

Lempert will transfer to Spring View to take over for Jason Blade, who is now principal at Holder Elementary School in the Savanna School District. Grunbaum will succeed Lempert and Nichols, who served as an interim assistant principal at Spring View, will replace Grunbaum at Vista View.

Luckey, the district’s newest hire, was previously assistant principal at Hayden Elementary School in the Westminster School District. She has been an educator since 2000 and previously worked as an elementary instructor and teacher on special assignment in the Buena Park School District.

She received her master’s degree in educational administration from Concordia University Irvine.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity,” Luckey said Tuesday. “Ocean View is a very well-known district and I am very excited for this. For the past several years, I’ve been an administrator and I have built empowered staff members as I support walkthroughs focused on instructional strategies.”

She added, “I’ll help ensure a successful education for all students and I look forward to being a part of Hope View and this amazing district.”

Luckey will take over for former principal Paul Kraft, who was transferred earlier this summer to Star View Elementary School following the retirement of its previous administrator, Carrie Haskin.

The Ocean View district serves more than 8,000 students at 16 elementary, middle and preschool campuses in Huntington Beach, Midway City, Westminster and Fountain Valley.