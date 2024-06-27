Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, June 27, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Mr. Irrelevant gets the ‘Key’ to Newport Beach
- Origin of Sunday’s 8.4-acre brush fire in Costa Mesa remains under investigation
- Huntington Beach seeks input as it plans to officially name Central Park area
- Summertime in Costa Mesa has arrived, as Fish Fry returns to Lions Park Friday
A2
- Hoag Hospital Foundation names Caroline Pereira as new president
- Laguna Beach Unified announces new principal for Top of the World campus
A3
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.