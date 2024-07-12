Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, July 12, 2024
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Huntington Beach mayor defends airshow settlement, now in state’s crosshairs
- Coastal Commission approves Magnolia Tank Farm housing project
- Laguna Beach to streamline decisions on artist live-work applications
A2
- Tasman Thorsness returning to coach Huntington Beach girls’ swimming
- President Biden expected to attend Laguna Beach fundraiser July 26
A5
