Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024

Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- ‘This is real’: Newport Beach family seeks to ensure rare disease funding continues
- Anaheim goes to bat against street hot dog vendors outside Angel Stadium
- Historic contract for Disney workers caps big wage gains after years of struggle
- Orange County keeps focus on housing and services in battle against homelessness
Inside
- Environmental groups take hard stance on armoring San Clemente’s coastal rail line
- ‘Climbing down into that pit’: TIP provides emotional first aid with empathy
- ‘Clue’ cosplayers show they are game at Segerstrom Center for the Arts
- World Taste at Anaheim Packing District to offer a bite of culinary diversity
- A Word, Please: The pretense-pretext distinction, if there is one
- Mailbag: Praising NMUSD’s summer program achievements
- Chinese hot pot spot among new eateries at the District at Tustin Legacy
- Sicilian-style squares come to Triangle Square
