Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024

- New mayor and city council to ‘Celebrate Newport Beach’ in coming year
- Laguna Beach City Council appoints lifelong resident Alex Rounaghi as mayor
- Authorities make multiple arrests after weekend brawl in Laguna Beach
- Possible suspect named in 1983 Newport Beach homicide, charges not immediately filed
- Obituary: Janet Hilbert fell in love with Calif. scenes, gifted art to Chapman University
- Obituary: South Coast Repertory co-founder Martin Benson led players to renown
- Man in bloody clothes leads police from Irvine to Newport Beach, surrenders after boarding boat
- Costa Mesa man behind fraud scheme sentenced to 15 years
- Vanguard University trains next generation of Latina/o leaders
- Edison outlasts Granite Hills to advance to Division 1-A state final
