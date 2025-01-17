Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Man charged with sexually assaulting unconscious woman in Newport Beach
- Newport Beach approves plans to send contaminated dredging sediment to Long Beach for pier extension project
- Laguna Beach developer, restaurateur makes largest gift to date to UCI’s School of Social Ecology
- Legendary barreler Shaun Tomson starts Positive Waves tour in Surf City
Inside
