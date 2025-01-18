Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Orange County cat rescue scrambles to shelter pets displaced by L.A. fires, gets over 600 foster applications in aftermath
- As Altadena’s Eaton fire still burns, wildlife evacuees find refuge in Orange County
- Sun Family Foundation gifts $50 million more toward Hoag campus in Irvine
- New Costa Mesa studio asks for just 20 minutes for a workout
Inside
