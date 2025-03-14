Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, March 14, 2025
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday's newspaper.
coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Huntington Beach holds contentious second budget town hall meeting
- Petition overrides Newport Mesa Unified trustee’s appointment, election to fill vacant seat set for June
- Costa Mesa seeks to fill $3.6M gap in current budget, as threat of federal cuts looms
- Fountain Valley says it’s ‘going for gold’ in State of the City luncheon
Inside
