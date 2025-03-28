Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, March 28, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- OC Japan Fair returns to fairgrounds with free J-pop music fest, Freedom L.A.
- Protect HB sues Huntington Beach over Symphony of Flowers
- Laguna Beach approves ordinance regulating e-bikes
- Huntington Beach man meets heart valve engineers who saved his life
Inside
- Newport Beach officials review progress on housing goals; local coffee brand moving into library
- Eighth-grader sustains apparent self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound Thursday
- Huntington Beach employee injured in second city-vehicle-involved crash this week
- Newport Harbor softball routs rival CdM in Battle of the Bay
