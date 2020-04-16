The pandemic’s toll: Lives lost in California

Hundreds of lives have been lost in the coronavirus outbreak, in cities and small towns, in hospital wards and nursing homes. The virus has moved across California, killing the old and the young, the infirm and the healthy.
Some patterns have emerged. Large metropolitan centers such as Los Angeles and San Francisco appear to be the hardest hit. Men more than women are likely to die from COVID-19, and the elderly fare the worst. More than 850 people have died in California. These are some of their stories.
Carolina Tovar and Letty Ramirez were an inseparable mother-and-daughter duo — the twin matriarchs of their family.
They were often standing side by side in the kitchen, sharing traditional recipes that they would serve their children. In the evenings, they watched classic Mexican films, the ones starring Vicente Fernandez. They got their nails done together and talked about everything.
But in March, breathing difficulties brought both women to the emergency room. This time, they would not leave together, hand in hand, as they had done so many times before. On April 3, mother and daughter died from COVID-19, hours apart in separate hospitals.
“It felt like somebody kicked my stomach,” said Alexis Ramirez, Letty Ramirez’s eldest daughter. “It happened so quickly.”
The week before the women were hospitalized, they spent their evenings together as they had always done. Ramirez, 54, had a dry cough, but otherwise felt well enough to go to work as a mortgage broker.
But on March 19, her oxygen levels fell, and her daughter rushed her to St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton. Tovar, 86, who had seemed in good health, fell ill shortly afterward and was admitted to the same hospital. Ramirez was soon put on a ventilator and transferred to Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica.
On April 2, when doctors informed the family that Tovar would also need to be put on a ventilator, another one of Tovar’s daughters negotiated her way into her hospital room. She called the family on FaceTime and, together, they decided to respect Tovar’s wishes not to be put on a ventilator.
Through FaceTime, about a dozen of Tovar’s children and grandchildren spent the night with her, their voices enveloping her as she let out her last breath.
She had lived a beautiful life, marrying her husband, who recently died from cancer, when she was 13 in Zacatecas, Mexico, and later immigrating to California. She had six daughters, two sons and many grandchildren who would take her on trips to Las Vegas and the beaches of Rosarito, Mexico, and host parties year-round.
The family hadn’t had time to recover from the news of Tovar’s death before Alexis got a call from a doctor that evening. Any more time on the ventilator would not help her, he said.
Alexis made the decision to remove her from the machines, and she died within minutes. Letty Ramirez never learned about her mother’s death.
“In the end, Tia Letty, quite literally and figuratively gave her life for her mom,” said grandson Art Aguilar said, using the Spanish word for aunt. “How ironic that you could not separate these two women in life and that fate had made it so that they wouldn’t have to be separated after death.”
— Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Gary Young was a people person. He started conversations with just about everybody he came across — cashiers at the grocery stores, servers at the local breakfast joint.
He had an arsenal of favorite jokes he liked to deploy in these moments. He would introduce himself, shake his new acquaintance’s hand and say, “You better go wash your hands.”
“Why?” the other person would reply.
“Because I just got diagnosed with A-G-E,” Young would say, spelling out the letters.
“He was talking about how old he was,” Young’s daughter Stacey Silva explained, laughing at the memory.
Young’s family believes that his handshaking may have been how he contracted the coronavirus.
“It makes me sad,” Silva said. “But it almost makes me happy at the same time, because my dad was such a loving, friendly, bighearted guy.”
Young died of complications from COVID-19 in an isolation ward at St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy on March 17. He was 66.
Young was in the ICU for 12 days. Because of the infectious nature of the virus, his family was unable to be at his bedside when he died.
The last time Silva saw her dad awake, he signed “I love you” to his family through a set of glass doors.
Young was a retired cabinet maker who worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement during his final years. He was a diabetic and recovered from throat cancer in 2004.
Young lived with Silva in Gilroy. His wife, Melody Young, died of cancer in May 2019. They were married for 47 years.
He is survived by his two children, Silva and Dwayne Young, and six grandchildren.
“Once this all settles down, we’ll have a big memorial,” Silva said. “He had so many friends.”
— Laura Newberry
Scott Blanks seemed to be able to tackle anything in life with good humor.
More often than not, he put his worries on the back burner and focused instead on the good things in life, dancing many nights away with a seemingly endless circle of friends.
Blanks, a 34-year-old dental assistant from Whittier, died on March 27 from COVID-19.
Blanks had asthma as a child, but didn’t exhibit symptoms or require treatment as an adult, according to his family.
“We were shocked and kind of feeling numb, because it didn’t feel real,” said Karen Blanks, Scott Blanks’ sister-in-law. “We couldn’t even go see him or be with him.”
Jessie Funes-Macdonald recalled the times she and Blanks had gone dancing at West Hollywood clubs as Pasadena City College students. At PCC, Blanks was involved in academic fraternities, leadership groups and LGBTQ clubs. He studied accounting, worked at Starbucks for several years and later decided to study to become a dental assistant. Throughout the stages of his life, he had an ability to not only keep in touch with dozens of people, but to make each of them feel special, friends said.
On social media, those friends shared memories and old photographs with a goofy, always smiling Blanks.
One friend, Vincent Estrada, credited Blanks with lifting him up in dark times and seeing him through life changes, from being jobless and struggling with his identity as a gay man to starting a new career as a sheriff’s deputy and getting married.
“It was very difficult for me to accept myself, and he made me feel proud about myself,” Estrada said. “He lent me his strength, his humor and his sincerity. I don’t think I would have been able to get here without his inspiration.”
— Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
David Werksman was “a real cop’s cop,” said Robert Himmelberg, a retired sergeant for the Riverside County Sheriff’s department.
The two started off as sheriff’s deputies together more than 20 years ago in Jurupa Valley and were beat partners for two or three years, he said. “He wasn’t a super emotional guy at all but he was the kind of guy you could count on when you were in a difficult situation,” he said.
Werksman, 51, died on April 2 of complications from COVID-19, after fighting his illness for three weeks. He was the second sheriff’s deputy in the department to pass from the virus.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Werksman was known for his “generosity, kindness, and willingness to help anyone, whether it was work-related or not.”
Werksman spent five years as a police dispatcher for the city of Tustin before beginning his 22-year career with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He spent 11 of those years on the bomb squad.
“He really felt like he was saving not just one person, but as many people that might be affected by a meth lab blowing up or by a suspicious package in a courthouse,” Werksman’s older brother, Harry, told The Times. “For him, it was about helping as many people as possible. And when he told me those stories, I’d look at him and think, ‘I am the most selfish person in the world.’”
Werksman, who lived in Corona, is survived by his wife Kristin and three adult children. He had planned to retire soon and start a charter boat company in the Caribbean.
— Arit John
Allen Garfield, a veteran character actor who was a vital player in classic 1970s films including “The Conversation” and “Nashville,” has died at a rest home in Los Angeles from complications of COVID-19.
Garfield’s sister, Lois Goorwitz, said he died April 14 at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital, the industry retirement facility where several staffers and some residents have tested positive for the virus. The actor was 80.
The Newark, N.J.-born Garfield first set out as a boxer and a sportswriter. While covering sports for New Jersey’s Star-Ledger, he studied acting at night and eventually joined the Actors Studio. There, he studied under Lee Strasberg.
Garfield would become a supporting-player mainstay of some of the best films of the ’70s, including Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation”; “The Candidate,” with Robert Redford; Robert Altman’s “Nashville”; Woody Allen’s “Bananas”; Billy Wilder’s “The Front Page”; William Friedkin’s “The Brink’s Job”; and Richard Rush’s “The Stunt Man.”
In “Nashville,” Garfield played the manager and husband of Ronee Blakley’s country star, Barbara Jean. He plays the furious police chief in 1987’s “Beverly Hills Cop II” who goes on an expletive-laden tirade against Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton before he gets fired himself.
Garfield, born Allen Goorwitz on Nov. 22, 1939, had suffered several strokes, including one shortly before filming Roman Polanski’s “The Ninth Gate” in 1999 and one in 2004 that led to his residence at the Motion Picture & Television Fund home in Woodland Hills.
— Associated Press
Church and music were two enduring pillars of Ressie Cameron’s life.
As a child in San Jose, she sang with her sisters on Sunday morning broadcasts of a local radio station. She went on to become a musical leader in her Pentecostal denomination, the Church of God in Christ.
She organized local and state choirs that didn’t just perform on Sundays. They sang at revivals as far away as Hawaii and Alaska, and at fundraisers for the NAACP and the needy. In the late 1970s, she coordinated an interdenominational music festival in San Jose that drew singers from 15 Bay Area churches.
She served as an officer in the local branch of the National Assn. for the Advancement of Colored People and worked with the Council for Civic Unity to promote racial harmony in the San Jose area.
After her March 13 death in a San Jose hospital, a church member posted on Facebook that Cameron had not too long ago advised her “to never stop shoutin’ and praise dancing for the Lord. How it encourages others.
“Mother,” the post continued, “I’m going to shout and praise Him even harder now.”
— Bettina Boxall
More than 25 years ago, Lynne Lerner walked onto the set of “China Beach,” a 1980s television show about medics in the Vietnam War, to check in for work as an extra. There, she met the man who would become her husband, Larry Lerner, an assistant director on the show.
Over the years, the two would share beautiful moments as a married couple. They loved to rescue pit bulls together, attended Emmy events and watched TV shows in their Van Nuys home.
She acted in “General Hospital,” “Married With Children” and “Days of Our Lives.” He worked on shows that included “The Man in the High Castle,” “Ambitions” and “Drop Dead Diva.” Sometimes they worked together.
On April 1, their decades-long Hollywood romance was cut short when Larry Lerner died from COVID-19 at the age of 71.
“We were best buddies,” said Lynne Lerner, 67. “We did everything together — everything. We were joined at the hip. I thought he’d be here forever.”
Lynne said she and her husband got sick around the same time in mid-March, but they were never too worried. They were healthy, their symptoms didn’t match with the most severe cases of COVID-19, and they followed all the safety protocols to protect themselves against the virus.
He developed a low fever and a cough, but it wasn’t a dry cough. She was weak but had no other symptoms. Their doctor told them to go to the hospital only if they reached a fever of over 102 degrees. They felt they could battle it out at home.
Lynne said her husband appeared to be less sick than she was. All she could do was stay in bed, but he watched TV on their living room couch. She teared up at the thought of not having been able to make him tea or lunch. “I could hardly make it fast enough to sit back down,” she said.
On the evening of March 22, she heard her husband bump into something in the living room. She found him on the floor. When the paramedics arrived, Larry’s fever was 104 degrees. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Valley Presbyterian Hospital and put on a ventilator. Because she felt so weak, she was also hospitalized.
The following day, the couple called each other on FaceTime from their hospital beds.
“Hi, baby, everything’s fine,” she recalled her husband saying. “I’m fine. I love you.”
That was the last time she saw him.
More than a week later, a doctor called Lynne, who had already returned home, to tell her that her husband had died.
— Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alfonso Ye Jr., 25, stood out among classmates in the pharmacy tech program at Pima Medical Institute in Chula Vista.
Rather than waiting to complete the eight-month training program, he sat for his pharmacy license and passed the exam. And he began working at a local pharmacy while still completing his studies.
“He took initiative. That is quite impressive for a student to be able to pass that exam,” said his instructor, Benjamin Montoya.
Ye also took pride in his cooking skills, impressing the pharmacy department at potlucks with dishes he mastered as a professional cook for the San Diego Yacht Club.
Ye studied psychology at San Diego Miramar College, and graduated from Mira Mesa High School, according to his LinkedIn profile.
A manager at the pharmacy where Ye worked, who asked not to be identified, described him as likable and outgoing.
Montoya last saw the bright student in early March. Ye returned to his mother’s home in Riverside County with what the family believed was a cold with a high fever. He died March 25 at home in La Quinta.
He is preceded in death by his father, Alfonso Ye Sr., who died in 2018, and is survived by his mother.
— Paige St. John
Melvin Young said his older brother, Terrell, had a strong protective instinct.
Terrell would always extend his arm across Melvin’s chest to shield him anytime he made a turn while driving around their hometown of Beaumont, Texas. It made sense, then, that he would go on to join the Marines and become a sheriff’s deputy, Melvin said.
“I think that’s probably what he was put on Earth to do, is to keep people safe,” he said. “There’s nothing that he’s ever done that hasn’t been for other people.”
On April 2, Young became the first of two Riverside County deputy sheriffs to die from COVID-19. He was a 15-year veteran of the department, where his most recent posting was the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center near his home in Murrieta.
Young, 52, likely contracted COVID-19 from an inmate he transported from the Byrd center to the Riverside University Health System Medical Center, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Melvin said he spoke to his brother while he was sitting with the inmate in the hospital. “He was like, ‘Oh, I’m sitting here with this real cool dude,’” he said. “‘He made some mistakes in his life, but I think it’s going to be OK.’”
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco described Young as a “fantastic role model” for his children, who “were involved in basketball and music, and could count on their dad for help.”
One of Young’s sergeants said he was well-liked, Bianco said. “Employees knew they could always depend on Terrell for good advice,” he said. “He was known for his smile and he will be deeply missed.”
Young’s aunt, Jackie Seals of Beaumont, described her nephew as a “sweet young man” who loved his family and going to church.
“When he laughed, he laughed from his soul,” she said. Seals helped look after Young and his brother after their mother was killed by a drunk driver when Terrell was 11.
Their father, who lives in Portland, Ore., was a member of the Air Force. As a toddler, Young picked up some Japanese when the family was stationed in Okinawa, his brother said.
Young enlisted in the Marines after high school, and served for eight years before getting a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix, where he later earned a master’s degree in business administration. He spent one year as a stockbroker and seven years as a college career counselor before deciding police work was the best use of his military training and desire to be a public servant, his brother said.
Young’s mindset when making decisions was first to do no harm. “Does it hurt your family? Are you happy doing it? Will it hurt other people?” Melvin said. “He had this sort of Hippocratic oath approach to what he did in absolutely everything.”
Young is survived by his wife Marie of 31 years and four children.
— Arit John
Valeria Viveros, 21, didn’t have the heart to stay home after she got her first job as an assistant nurse.
The young woman had started by taking care of elderly patients at a specialized nursing home in Riverside. Recently, despite knowing that several patients were infected with the coronavirus, she decided to keep working, family members said.
On April 11, it was Viveros who had to go to a hospital with frightening symptoms; she tested positive for COVID-19 and her body could not fight off the disease.
“We’re grateful to the staff at ICU Corona Hospital who took care of her,” said her aunt, Rafaela Pinto Urrea. “We want to remember her spirit of dedication and perseverance in pursuing her objectives, her joy and sincerity and the way she treated other people. As the youngest daughter, she was too young to leave us. But God has opened Heaven for her. Her mother, father, sister and brother are in a state of shock and mourning.”
Urrea added that “Valeria made the ultimate sacrifice for her elderly patients. ... She deserves our love and gratitude.”
— Selene Rivera
If a room of people could have a conductor, seeking to accommodate needs, lift spirits and bring all together with inclusion, Azar Ahrabi was it.
The 68-year-old woman lived in a Santa Clara apartment with her elderly mother, for whom she was the full-time caretaker. She did not drive. But she was far from isolated.
Ahrabi went out daily on what her family describe as “rounds,” checking on the apartment complex staff, the postal carrier, the clerks at the Safeway where she bought daily supplies.
Those who lived within the radius of her daily walks were her village — much like the Tehran neighborhood in Iran where she grew up, before immigrating in the 1980s to the United States.
Those Ahrabi befriended with a cup of her special Turkish coffee, sweetened with milk and only a little sugar, were rewarded afterward when Ahrabi studied the grounds in the bottom of their cup and pronounced their fortune.
“I have the confidence to say I will never meet anyone so unconditionally selfless,” said her son, Amir.
Ahrabi died March 9 in a Santa Clara County hospital, and is believed to have been the first person in the San Francisco Bay area to die of COVID-19. Amir said she had been sick since at least Feb. 17.
She is survived by her mother, son and sister.
— Paige St. John
Vernon Robinson was the kind of man who showed up for his friends unconditionally. He was known for his honest, no-nonsense advice. And he always gave people the benefit of the doubt.
“I used to say that even if something had happened to us and our marriage didn’t last, I would still want him to be my friend,” said Willa Robinson, Vernon’s wife of 55 years.
Vernon grew up in Kansas City, Kan. He ran a landscaping business with his brother for many years in California, a job he enjoyed because he was able to work outside and tend to plants.
He loved jazz clubs and family reunions, and long drives up the coast with Willa. He was a skilled dancer with a sharp sense of humor. He could mimic just about anyone. “A lot of the time he had me laughing so hard I was almost on the floor,” she recalled.
Vernon spent his final two years battling Alzheimer’s disease at the Alameda Care Center in Burbank, but he never forgot who his wife and sons were, Willa said. He died of COVID-19 on March 26 at Adventist Health Glendale after a week in the hospital.
The 81-year-old was previously diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure.
He is survived by his two adult sons, Vernon, Jr. and Raymond, as well as four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
— Laura Newberry
The Rev. Lawrence Wilkes, who went from selling cemetery spots at Crystal Cathedral to becoming the face of “The Hour of Power” broadcasts across the nation, died of complications from COVID-19.
Wilkes, 80, become the interim pastor of the internationally famous Orange County megachurch in 2012 and the host of the religious television show after the church entered bankruptcy. He was remembered by friends and family as a gregarious man, quick with a joke and a knack for speaking to old and young alike.
“He was a big jokester. He would like to say puns. But I think looking back now, that one of the reasons he did that was to get people’s attention so he could start to have a conversation with them,” said his daughter Christine Dey.
She recalled birthday parties she would have as a teen where she would watch her friends fall into long, deep discussions with her father. “He loved to draw somebody in, even a stranger,” she said.
Dey believes that his approach dates back to how her father found religion. Growing up in Winnipeg, Canada, Wilkes was uninterested in religion as a boy. A Gideon’s Bible he received in grade school sat unread for many years, until Wilkes was 20 and kept waking up with an urge to “read the book.”
He struggled with Scripture at first, but was eventually drawn in, and then found a pastor who made stories about Jesus come to life, Dey said. That led him to go to the seminary, where he met his wife, Nancy. The Anaheim couple would have celebrated their 50th anniversary in July.
After working in the cemetery sales division and manning the lobby entry table, Wilkes worked his way up to becoming the evening pastor at Crystal Cathedral, and then dean of the Robert Schuller School for Preaching.
Wilkes became ill last month, and was hospitalized on March 25. He was placed on a ventilator, and died on March 31, three days after a test confirmed he had COVID-19, Dey said. One of Dey’s best friends has a 3-year-old daughter who was shaken by the news, asking, “He can’t hold me anymore?”
“That’s what his personality was like,” Dey said.
In addition to his daughter and his wife, Wilkes is survived by a granddaughter.
— Seema Mehta
Garry Bowie would frequently counsel people newly diagnosed as HIV-positive who didn’t know where to turn. Many would end up staying with Bowie and his husband, Jeff Wacha, proof of Bowie’s commitment to his work as an AIDS activist.
“He was very compassionate,” Wacha said. “There are times I would find out at the last minute one of his clients would be staying in the guest room because they had no place else to go, and he wasn’t going to allow them to stay on the street. That’s just who he was.”
Bowie, 59, died earlier this month of complications from COVID-19. He was the executive director of Being Alive, a nonprofit that provides health and mental health services for HIV-positive people in West Hollywood. Bowie, who lived in Long Beach for three decades before moving to Lakewood in the fall, formerly led the Long Beach AIDS Foundation.
“He was a kind and compassionate person who dedicated his life to supporting others, leading the fight against AIDS/HIV, supporting LGBTQ health and wellness, and giving back to the community,” said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.
Bowie and Wacha were members of gay motorcycles clubs and met at an AIDS charity ride in the spring of 1999. Later that year, they were paired as a motorcycle team to shut down intersections to allow safe passage for Avon breast cancer walkers. They became inseparable. One of Bowie’s hobbies was creating an archive about gay motorcycle clubs in California.
“We lost so many people during the AIDS crisis, we were at risk of losing our history especially in the leather and motorcycle community,” Wacha said. “He wanted to make sure the younger generation knew their roots.”
Bowie was born in Maine, the son of a military cartographer who met his mother in Japan during World War II. The family lived in Texas and Hawaii before settling in Orange County.
Bowie’s Japanese mother was shunned by his father’s family and her relatives remained in Japan. He had three siblings, all of whom preceded him in death, as did his father. He never experienced a large, rambunctious family until he met Wacha’s sprawling Iowa clan, who adored Bowie.
“Whenever someone would have a baby, we would go back and Garry was sort of the baby whisperer. The first thing he would do is grab the baby, even if they were fussing,” Wacha said. “They would immediately get quiet with him. He was their special Uncle Garry.”
Bowie started having flu-like symptoms on March 19, was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator eight days later. He died on April 7.
Bowie is survived by his mother, Tomoyo Bowie, and Wacha.
— Seema Mehta
Among the things that Arcelia Martinez could not tolerate was the sight of someone hungry.
When young co-workers at the FoodMaxx grocery store in San Jose where the 65-year-old woman worked as a clerk took their breaks in the back room without anything to eat, Martinez went into action.
She used her own money to buy food, and spread the groceries out in the break room before them.
“I would say, ‘Mom, you know, we don’t have very much money. How are you going to do that?” said Maryann Martinez, one of her four daughters. “She said, ‘Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about it. They were hungry…
“We were always living paycheck to paycheck, but she always wanted to help. And she always wanted to make sure that everyone was OK.”
Arcelia Martinez grew up and still lived in San Jose, working early in life at a cannery with her mother, and later as a maid, a fact that her daughter only later learned, realizing that was the reason for the neat perfection with which her mother kept the family home.
Martinez and her husband raised four daughters in San Jose.
In early March, she attended the birth of a grandchild before traveling to Disneyland in Anaheim to celebrate the birthday of another grandchild. She began to fall ill while on the trip and returned home, where her condition worsened. She died of complications from COVID-19 on March 21.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel, daughters Gina, Sherri, Maryann and Samantha, and six grandchildren.
— Paige St. John
Marylou Armer’s law enforcement career started in high school, when she joined the Explorer Program with the National City Police Department. “She fell in love with the work she did there,” said her older sister, Mari Lau.
Armer joined the Santa Rosa Police Department in 1999 as a field evidence technician and became a police officer in 2008. Most recently, she worked as a detective for the department’s sexual assault and domestic violence unit.
Armer, 43, died on March 31 from COVID-19 after being hospitalized on March 23. Lau said her sister, who had no underlying health conditions, was denied testing for the virus three times. Thousands of people have signed onto a petition for the “Armer Law,” legislation to ensure access to testing for first responders during an epidemic or pandemic.
“If they persist on being tested and tell you that they’re ill and they’re so sick that they can’t breathe, you’ve got to listen to that,” Lau said. “And they can’t deny people because of the protocols that are in place, because they cost my sister her life.”
Armer, her sister, and their younger brother grew up in National City and San Diego. They celebrated birthdays, and special occasions such as Easter and Christmas, with parties and family gatherings at home.
“That’s how our parents raised us, we did everything as a family,” Lau said. “Nobody was left out.”
Armer moved to Sonoma County after joining the Santa Rosa Police Department, and most recently lived in American Canyon with her husband of nearly five years and her stepdaughter.
Amer enjoyed the outdoors: she grew her own fruits and vegetables, and would go camping and kayaking at places such as Lake Berryessa. Her sister described her as fun, outgoing and compassionate.
“It’s in her nature to just be that person that you want near you to comfort you and be there to support you,” Lau said. “She’s just that caring person and everything she did she always put others before her.”
— Arit John
Camille “Sasha” Ellington had big hopes for how her life might change after the removal of a benign brain tumor, which for the last few years had severely diminished her vision.
She would paint and spend more time with her grandchildren. She would go on walks with her dog, Katarina. She would take herself to the beach and dip her toes in the water.
Ellington had the brain surgery in mid-February, said her daughter, Joyel Frank. But she came down with pneumonia as she recovered at Cedars-Sinai in Beverly Hills.
Though her condition improved for a few days and she was sent to a residential care facility in Culver City, her respiratory symptoms returned with a vengeance. She was admitted to Adventist Health White Memorial in downtown L.A., where she would test positive for COVID-19 and spend her final days.
Ellington died on March 31. She was 66.
Camille lived in Marina Del Rey with her daughter Ashley. Originally from Michigan, she moved to the Los Angeles area in 2004 after living in Virginia and Massachusetts.
She adored life in California, Frank said, being able to see snow and the ocean in the same day if she felt like it.
Camille was a retired entrepreneur who helped people start their own businesses. She was a Patriots fan and an excellent cook, and she had a knack for interior design. She was a devoted Christian.
“My mama was brilliant — a brilliant woman,” Frank told The Times. “You could talk to her about all kinds of things.”
Ellington is survived by her daughters Joyel, Tiffany and Ashley, and her son, Nicholas. She had 10 grandchildren.
— Laura Newberry
Hatsuye “Hatsy” Yasukochi’s bakery in San Francisco’s Japantown stood for more than just its popular specialty, coffee crunch cake.
The small family business also reflected the character and personality of its owners.
For almost half a century, Hatsy and her husband, Hisao “Moses” Yasukochi presided nearly daily over the community landmark.
Hatsy manned the front counter, decorated the cakes and greeted her customers by name. It was almost like they had stepped into her living room. The wall behind the register was filled with family photos.
“She was very well-liked in the community,” said her daughter, Stacey Nolan.
She did not talk a lot about her struggles. A native of the Bay Area, Hatsy and her family were sent to internment camps for Japanese Americans during World War II, first in rural Arkansas, then at Tule Lake, in Northern California. Nolan didn’t learn full details from her mother until she took an Asian American studies class in college.
A year ago, Hatsy, then 79, was diagnosed with lung cancer, and underwent chemotherapy and immunotherapy last summer. Nolan said Hatsy worked her way through that with grace and optimism, still showing up at the bakery, a scarf adorning her head.
“She felt like she had to overcome that in order to get to her 80th birthday,” Nolan said.
At first the treatment worked. The tumor shrank. But in November the cancer began to grow again and treatment resumed. In February, Hatsy moved to a rehab center. When the coronavirus began to ravage care homes, Hatsy’s family moved her out as a precaution, but three days later, it was apparent she had contracted COVID-19.
She died March 27. She had just turned 80.
She is survived by her husband, Moses, daughters Stacey, Wendy and Erin, sisters Lois and Kristine, and five grandchildren.
— Paige St. John