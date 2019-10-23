Chace Beech is 2020 intern at the Los Angeles Times and a multimedia journalist. She is currently working on the COVID-19 obituary project, memorializing those who have died in California. Her work has been featured in Religion News Service, Bon Appetit, AL.com and the Huffington Post. She was a finalist in the regional Society of Professional Journalists award for television breaking news reporting. She is a graduate of Kenyon College and holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC’s Annenberg School.