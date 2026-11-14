Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group, where he covered everything from Vin Scully’s retirement to LaVar Ball’s rise to the NFL’s rebirth in L.A. His features work has been honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors, as well as several other regional press groups. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.
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No. 18 USC wastes red-zone chances, falls to No. 9 Indiana as playoff hopes fade
Jayden Maiava throws three interceptions as USC fails to capitalize on scoring chances in a road loss to Indiana that crushes their playoff hopes.
USC faces another mystery at quarterback heading into showdown with Indiana
No. 18 USC has spent much of the season preparing for uncertain quarterback situations, and No. 9 Indiana is forcing Lincoln Riley to prep for multiple QBs.
In spite of it their up-and-down season, the Trojans are still alive in their pursuit of a College Football Playoff bid.
Times of Troy: In his biggest moment, Lincoln Riley makes himself look small
The coach earned the biggest win of his five-year tenure Saturday, then ended his news conference in an odd fashion.
Left for dead, USC stuns No. 2 Ohio State to jolt its season back to life
Following a week of criticism aimed at Lincoln Riley and USC, the Trojans upset No. 2 Ohio State 30-18 in what is arguably their biggest win in years.
NBC has shown its share of USC football games in prime time this season, but will Lincoln Riley and USC make it “must-see” college football TV?
‘I’m the right person to be here.’ Embattled Lincoln Riley stresses his bond with USC
Amid rising tensions as Lincoln Riley has fallen short of leading USC to the College Football Playoff, he insists he is the right fit for the Trojans,
The ripple effects of previous midseason firings, you could argue, ended up setting USC back even further.
‘I’m disappointed.’ Lincoln Riley laments USC’s struggles in loss to Wisconsin
No. 16 USC sees its playoff hopes take a serious hit in a 24-7 loss to Wisconsin following what was arguably the Trojans’ worst performance of the season on offense.
The USC offensive line has only allowed 29 pressures this season, but the group will be tested by elite Wisconsin pass rusher Sebastian Cheeks on Saturday.