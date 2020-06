Megan Botel is a reporting intern on the COVID-19 team at the Los Angeles Times, currently contributing to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California.” Her print and audio work has been featured in Religion News Service, L.A. TACO, Pasadena Weekly and PRX’s Remix. A San Francisco Bay Area native, she holds a bachelor’s degree from New York University and a master’s in journalism from USC Annenberg.