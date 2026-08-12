Julissa James is an assistant editor at Image, the style magazine from the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the magazine as a staff writer in 2021, she’s covered fashion, art and the highly specific, deeply relatable parts of L.A. culture. She’s been with The Times since 2019.
Latest From This Author
I need my bags, belts and shoes to be studded, spiky, pierced and heavy.
I took a kid’s camera to Paris Fashion Week, because was it ever really that serious?
The annual event honored artists Kara Walker, Paul McCarthy and MOCA trustee Eugenio López Alonso as “legends.”
As polished-glam and old-Hollywood as the references were, there were moments that also felt sleazy and fun in the way that Hollywood in 2007 did.
A new show at Roberts Projects lets us in on a different but equally foundational branch of Saar’s story: her costume design work.
From a Waka Waka rocking chair to a baby pink Brutalist listening station, here are the home, fashion and beauty items that will level you up this month.
For artist Sayre Gomez, the city is defined by its anti-landmarks.
“sister dreamer” shows that architecture only becomes truly meaningful when people see a space for themselves there.
The ritual of meeting up and hanging out at a place like Chainsaw in Melrose Hill is a showcase of style.
Celine, Dior, Gucci and Diotima: Here’s what’s new and necessary from the spring collections.