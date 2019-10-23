Xinlu Liang is a reporting intern on the COVID-19 team at the Los Angeles Times who is contributing to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. Originally from the southern city of Guangzhou in China, she specializes in creative writing at Sun Yat-sen University and holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC Annenberg. Her print and digital work have been featured in South China Morning Post, Reuters, Los Angeleno, Ampersand and Pandaily.