Tomás Mier is a reporting intern on the COVID-19 team at the Los Angeles Times who is contributing to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. His work has been featured in People Magazine, Teen Vogue and other outlets. He is also the former editor in chief of USC’s student newspaper Daily Trojan. Originally from the Bay Area, he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and Latinx studies from the University of Southern California.

