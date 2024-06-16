Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, June 15, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Laguna Beach’s Nyjah Huston hopes to add Olympic gold to legendary skate career
- Coastal Commission extends ruling on Newport Beach flood zones
- Twice-convicted DUI driver pleads not guilty to killing 14-year-old girl in Newport Beach
- Salute to Old Glory: Mayor hosts Flag Day ceremony in Newport Beach
- Daily Pilot, TimesOC writers capture O.C. Press Club awards
A2-3
- Laguna Beach seniors celebrate under setting sun
- Fountain Valley Barons conquer high school, commence with adulthood
- Ocean View graduates receive heartfelt farewell
- Valley Vista seniors all smiles at graduation ceremony
- Marina Vikings graduates set sail for adulthood
- Edison Chargers celebrate class of 2024
- Huntington Beach Oilers forge into future
