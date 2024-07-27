Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, July 28, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- ‘Reptile Royalty,’ which follows adventures of Fountain Valley zoo, returns for season 2
- EPA funds to combat climate pollution hailed as ‘transformative’ for Orange County
- High school students bring Feast of Flavors to the Boys & Girls Club
- First responders prep RVs for Motorhome Madness at the O.C. fairgrounds
Inside
- Disney workers to vote on $24-an-hour wages following strike authorization
- Auditions open for Santa Ana school whose goals extend beyond dance
- O.C. Girl Scout’s Asian American and Pacific Islander ethnic studies class wins award
- Apodaca: Feeling disconnected? You’re not alone
- Mailbag: Newport leadership’s view on housing seems suspect
- A Word, Please: A look at the rules and myths surrounding ‘and’
- ‘Top Chef’ alum to open Italian restaurant at Paseo 17
- A new, modern American parlor in San Clemente offers more than just pizza
