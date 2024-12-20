Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Dec. 20, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Watercraft glittering with holiday cheer dazzle on opening night of the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade
- Huntington Beach Fire Chief Scott Haberle says goodbye
- Checks from Hyundai 5K awarded at Fountain Valley City Council meeting
- Longtime local surfer and fixture at Blackies recovering in good spirits after heart attack at beach
Inside
