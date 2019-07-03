Costa Mesa council OK’s contract for homeless shelter designer

Opening that temporary shelter cleared the way for Costa Mesa to resume enforcing local anti-camping laws, according to city officials. Those regulations were effectively on hold for about a year because of a federal lawsuit filed in January 2018 on behalf of homeless people cleared from a former encampment along the Santa Ana River and a subsequent ruling from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that it is unconstitutional to prosecute homeless people for sleeping on public property when they don’t have access to shelter.