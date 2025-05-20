Prep talk: DeAuna Louis of GALA is athlete to watch in the hurdles

DeAuna Louis of GALA will be the favorite at City Section track and field championships in the hurdles.

When it comes to going over hurdles, DeAuna Louis of GALA is the best in the City Section. She will try to defend her City titles in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles on Thursday at the City Section track and field championships at Birmingham.

Equally important is her goal to do well at next weekend’s state championships at Buchanan High in Clovis.

She has become one of the most successful athletes in the history of the Girls Academic Leadership Academy, which is the first and only all-girls STEM school in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

CHAMPS! 🥇

CIF SS D3 MEET RECORD 💨

Your Phantoms Broke The 45 Year Old D3 Meet Record Previously Held By Centennial/Compton.

FOUR Consecutive CIF SS D3 Championships in the 4x400m!#GoPhantoms pic.twitter.com/RxKDsrnmN6 — Cathedral Athletics (@PhantomNationLA) May 19, 2025

Running events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. weather permitting (there’s a heat wave coming this week) ...

Advertisement

The City Section will hold an Open Division baseball semifinal doubleheader on Tuesday at Cal State Northridge, with El Camino Real playing Birmingham at 3 p.m., followed by Venice taking on Sylmar at 6 p.m. The winners advance to Saturday’s 1 p.m. final at Dodger Stadium.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

