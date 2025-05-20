Advertisement
Olympics

NFL owners vote to allow players to compete in flag football at 2028 L.A. Olympics

The official NFL logo is seen on the back of a hat.
NFL team owners approved a resolution that will allow NFL players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
(Chris Delmas / AFP / Getty Images)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
NFL team owners approved the participation of NFL players in the 2028 L.A. Olympic flag football competition at the league’s owners meetings on Tuesday.

The resolution permits NFL players currently under contract to try out for flag football, but limits only one player per NFL team to play for each national team participating in the Olympics. An exception was made for each NFL team’s designated international player, who is allowed to play for his home country.

Injury protections and salary cap credit will cover any players injured during flag football activities, and Olympic flag football teams must implement minimum standards for medical staff and field surfaces to be eligible to have NFL players on their rosters.

Flag football is one of five new sports in the 2028 Olympics and will make its Olympic debut, along with squash. There are five players per team on the field and each team builds a 10-person roster. The U.S. men’s national team has won five consecutive world championships.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon on the NFL’s vote.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

