‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star Amy Slaton pleads guilty to drug charges after arrest at zoo

Amy Slaton of TLC's "1000-Lb Sisters" poses in a light pink leather jacket
Amy Slaton Halterman of TLC’s “1000-Lb Sisters” pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of drug possession. As part of the plea deal, her prison sentence was suspended.
(TLC)
By Malia Mendez
Amy Slaton Halterman of TLC’s “1000-Lb. Sisters” has pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession following her September arrest at a Tennessee zoo.

The reality TV star on Thursday submitted a plea deal at the Crockett County courthouse conceding guilt for “simple possession” of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs, according to court records reviewed by The Times. Child abuse and endangerment charges were dismissed.

After spending a day in jail in September, Halterman received a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days, including time served, pending her adherence to the terms of the plea agreement, which include completing a drug and alcohol assessment and parenting classes, paying $1,000 in fines and maintaining “no contact” with Tennessee Safari Park.

Halterman’s co-defendant, Brian Lovvorn, entered the same plea agreement, the Crockett County Circuit Court Clerk’s office confirmed.

“This is the Season of Giving and we understand that Amy Halterman and Brian Lovvorn are the pride and joy of the State of Kentucky and they will now be back in Kentucky for the Holidays,” Crockett County District Atty. Gen. Frederick Agee wrote in an email statement to local news outlet WREG.

Halterman and Lovvorn were arrested Sep. 2 after the former was allegedly bitten by a camel at Tennessee Safari Park.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were “immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement at the time.

Authorities said they found marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms — along with two young children — in Halterman’s car. She and Lovvorn were subsequently arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs and child endangerment.

Both were booked in Crockett County Jail, officials said, and released the next day. The children in the car, later confirmed to be Halterman’s, were placed in a family member’s custody after her arrest, People reported.

Season 6 of “1000-Lb. Sisters” premiered in early October, and Season 7 has yet to be confirmed.

