What is the ‘Tush Push’? And how did the Eagles’ signature play become endangered in NFL?

The Packers’ proposal cites “player safety” and “pace of play” as reasons for the ban, although many opponents of the play seem to focus on the former argument.

Even with his team’s success with the push, Bills coach Sean McDermott expressed safety concerns in February.

“To me, there’s always been an injury risk with that play,” he said. “The techniques that are used with that play, to me, have been potentially contrary to the health and safety of the players.”

He added: “You have to go back, though, in fairness, to the injury data on the play. But I just think the optics of it, I’m not in love with.”

But NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller has a different way to look at it. “The data doesn’t support” safety being an issue with the push, he said in February, “in large part because there’s just the infrequent nature of the play. So we don’t have a trend or a data point to look at and analyze and say, ‘Hey, this showed up.’”

Kelce, who has described the play as “grueling,” said in April that he wouldn’t characterize it as dangerous.

“I get why some people think that it’s potentially unsafe,” Kelce reportedly said during an episode of his New Heights podcast. “I think optically it looks unsafe. For me, personally, I never felt like there’s that much more of a risk of injuring somebody on the play, and I don’t think there’s any statistics to back that up.”

Others argue that the play doesn’t belong in football. Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu — who was drawn offside on three consecutive plays during the NFC championship game while attempting to prevent Philadelphia from tush-pushing its way to a touchdown — called it “a cheapo play.”

“It’s pretty much a scrum in rugby,” Luvu said. “That’s how I kind of look at it. We’ve got to have a scrum too, on the other side, and we have a cadence where we all go at once. It’s not like you hard count and this and that, where now you’re getting us, or myself, jumping over the pile thinking that they’re about to snap the ball.”