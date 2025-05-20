High school softball: City Section playoff results and updated pairings
CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
MONDAY’S RESULTS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION II
#17 Orthopaedic 12, #16 Torres 0
#13 Bell 16, #20 Bernstein 4
#14 Maywood Academy 13, #19 Mendez 3
#15 Wilson 20, #18 Roybal 0
DIVISION III
#16 Sun Valley Magnet 17, #17 Contreras 13
#20 Middle College 24, #13 Sotomayor 10
#14 Diego Rivera 18, #19 Maywood CES 11
#18 Animo Venice 12, LA Leadership Academy 5
DIVISION IV
#16 Animo Bunche 13, #17 Stella 3
#13 Jordan 18, #20 Valley Oaks CES 5
#19 Crenshaw 33, #14 Manual Arts 22
#18 Animo Robinson at #15 Valor Academy
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#16 Cleveland at #1 Port of Los Angeles
#9 Palisades at #8 Verdugo Hills
#12 South Gate at #5 Eagle Rock
#13 Roosevelt at #4 Chavez
#14 Marshall at #3 Garfield
#11 Poly at #6 Chatsworth
#10 San Fernando at #7 Bravo
#15 Arleta at #2 Legacy
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION II
#17 Orthopaedic at #1 Marquez
#9 Hamilton at #8 Harbor Teacher
#12 Sylmar at #5 Franklin
#13 Bell at #4 Northridge Academy
#14 Maywood Academy at #3 SOCES
#11 Fremont at #6 Taft
#10 King/Drew at #7 Triumph Charter
#15 Wilson at #2 Narbonne
DIVISION III
#16 Sun Valley Magnet at #1 Lincoln
#9 USC-MAE at #8 University
#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 North Hollywood
#20 Middle College at #4 South East
#14 Diego Rivera at #3 Jefferson
#11 Huntington Park at #6 CALS Early College
#10 University Prep Value at #7 Community Charter
#18 Animo Venice at #2 Rancho Dominguez
DIVISION IV
#16 Animo Bunche at #1 Westchester
#9 East Valley at #8 Lakeview Charter
#12 Fulton at #5 Washington
#13 Jordan at #4 Reseda
#19 Crenshaw at #3 Animo De La Hoya
#11 Vaughn at #6 Monroe
#10 Discovery at #7 LACES
#18 Animo Robinson or #15 Valor Academy at #2 Van Nuys
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
OPEN DIVISION
QUARTERFINALS
#8 Banning at #1 Granada Hills
#5 El Camino Real at #4 Venice
#6 Birmingham at #3 Carson
#7 Kennedy at #2 San Pedro
Note: Divisions I-IV Quarterfinals Fri., May 23 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Wed., May 28 at higher seeds; Finals May 30-31 at Birmingham (Divisions II-IV) and TBD (Open-Division II).
