High School Sports

High school softball: City Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

MONDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION II

#17 Orthopaedic 12, #16 Torres 0

#13 Bell 16, #20 Bernstein 4

#14 Maywood Academy 13, #19 Mendez 3

#15 Wilson 20, #18 Roybal 0

DIVISION III

#16 Sun Valley Magnet 17, #17 Contreras 13

#20 Middle College 24, #13 Sotomayor 10

#14 Diego Rivera 18, #19 Maywood CES 11

#18 Animo Venice 12, LA Leadership Academy 5

DIVISION IV

#16 Animo Bunche 13, #17 Stella 3

#13 Jordan 18, #20 Valley Oaks CES 5

#19 Crenshaw 33, #14 Manual Arts 22

#18 Animo Robinson at #15 Valor Academy

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#16 Cleveland at #1 Port of Los Angeles

#9 Palisades at #8 Verdugo Hills

#12 South Gate at #5 Eagle Rock

#13 Roosevelt at #4 Chavez

#14 Marshall at #3 Garfield

#11 Poly at #6 Chatsworth

#10 San Fernando at #7 Bravo

#15 Arleta at #2 Legacy

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION II

#17 Orthopaedic at #1 Marquez

#9 Hamilton at #8 Harbor Teacher

#12 Sylmar at #5 Franklin

#13 Bell at #4 Northridge Academy

#14 Maywood Academy at #3 SOCES

#11 Fremont at #6 Taft

#10 King/Drew at #7 Triumph Charter

#15 Wilson at #2 Narbonne

DIVISION III

#16 Sun Valley Magnet at #1 Lincoln

#9 USC-MAE at #8 University

#12 Alliance Bloomfield at #5 North Hollywood

#20 Middle College at #4 South East

#14 Diego Rivera at #3 Jefferson

#11 Huntington Park at #6 CALS Early College

#10 University Prep Value at #7 Community Charter

#18 Animo Venice at #2 Rancho Dominguez

DIVISION IV

#16 Animo Bunche at #1 Westchester

#9 East Valley at #8 Lakeview Charter

#12 Fulton at #5 Washington

#13 Jordan at #4 Reseda

#19 Crenshaw at #3 Animo De La Hoya

#11 Vaughn at #6 Monroe

#10 Discovery at #7 LACES

#18 Animo Robinson or #15 Valor Academy at #2 Van Nuys

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

OPEN DIVISION

QUARTERFINALS

#8 Banning at #1 Granada Hills

#5 El Camino Real at #4 Venice

#6 Birmingham at #3 Carson

#7 Kennedy at #2 San Pedro

Note: Divisions I-IV Quarterfinals Fri., May 23 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Wed., May 28 at higher seeds; Finals May 30-31 at Birmingham (Divisions II-IV) and TBD (Open-Division II).

