High school softball: City Section playoff results and updated pairings

Note: Divisions I-IV Quarterfinals Fri., May 23 at 3 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (all divisions) Wed., May 28 at higher seeds; Finals May 30-31 at Birmingham (Divisions II-IV) and TBD (Open-Division II).

(Games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

#18 Animo Robinson or #15 Valor Academy at #2 Van Nuys

#10 University Prep Value at #7 Community Charter

#16 Cleveland at #1 Port of Los Angeles

