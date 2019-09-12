Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Cultural Divide: Conversations across a troubled America ahead of the 2020 election

Dan Richards’ Trump knee pads
In Combes, KY, Dan Richards wears knee pads that depict Donald Trump as a ghost from “Ghostbusters.”
(Clary Estes)
By Jeffrey FleishmanStaff Writer 
Sep. 12, 2019
2:16 AM
Share
This occasional series taps into the American conversation at a time of restlessness and deep political fault lines. Stories will explore art, music, film, literature and other cultural touchstones that will define, bind and divide us ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The nation is at a crossroads, and many voices, some loud, some not, are wondering who we are and where we’re going.
There are 9 stories.
Advertisement