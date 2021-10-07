L. A. Politics

Draft map K-2 of Los Angeles City Council districts

Extreme makeover? Two L.A. council members could see huge changes to their districts

Two L.A. City Council members — Nithya Raman and Paul Krekorian — say a draft redistricting plan would disenfranchise voters in their districts.
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - JANUARY 16: LA City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell speaks with Los Angeles Times Colomnist Steve Lopez outside St. Vincent Medical Center in .Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. He speaks on the possibility of re purposing the hospital, slated to close, for housing the homeless. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Council reshuffles leadership team, giving Mitch O’Farrell its No. 2 post

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on the House East Front Steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 25, 2020, ahead of the House vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Rep. Karen Bass makes it official: ‘I’m running for mayor’

Los Angeles, CA - July 15: Congresswoman Karen Bass talks about the expanded Child Tax Credit at a press conference held at Barrio Action Youth and Family Center on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Column: Of course, Karen Bass will run for mayor. Why settle for a gridlocked Congress?

Momentous mayor’s race will be a pitched battle over how to fix L.A.'s ills

Appeals court strikes down sweeping order to house L.A.’s skid row homeless population

L.A. teachers to receive 5% raise, pandemic-related bonuses under tentative agreement

Female LAFD firefighters face hazing, retaliation, battalion chief testifies

4 ways Karen Bass’ mayoral run will affect Washington

Karen Bass’ announcement that she’s running for mayor of Los Angeles will also have consequences for national politics.

