Company Town

Lee Mendelson, the veteran producer behind the beloved 1965 TV classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” died on Christmas Day at age 86.
Thousands of Spectrum customers in Inglewood and surrounding communities experienced a Christmas Day outage, infuriating sports fans who were eager to watch the much-anticipated Clippers-Lakers basketball game.
Two years after the police turned over cases involving Harvey Weinstein, the L.A. district attorney has stepped up its investigation.
‘Star Wars,’ ‘Avengers’ and ‘Toy Story’ movies dominate ticket sales. But theater owners worry about a growing divide between blockbusters and bombs.
Miramax was founded by Harvey and Bob Weinstein in 1979, but they left to form Weinstein Co.
The stuntman died after performing a 22-foot fall off a balcony, landing on an area that wasn’t padded. His death was ruled accidental by a coroner.
The House vote to impeach drew an underwhelming number of viewers but enough to make it the most watched impeachment vote in history.
Live Nation said it has reached a deal with the Justice Department to clarify a 2010 decree that ensures fair competition in the ticketing marketplace.
A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein when she was 16 files a new lawsuit against him, his former studio Miramax and Disney.
TiVo Corp., the inventor of the digital video recorder, and technology licenser Xperi Corp. have agreed to merge in a $1.21-billion all-stock transaction.
PBS’ Judy Woodruff, a veteran of candidate debates, comes to Los Angeles for the Democratic primary showdown.
A report estimates Netflix lost about 1 million subscribers because of the launch of Disney+ last month. But the report calls the churn “manageable.”
ICM Partners has laid off a handful of talent agents.
Mahim Khan, who won a $58-million civil verdict against billionaire Alki David for sexual battery, plans to file a criminal complaint with the Beverly Hills Police Department, her attorney said.
Britain’s Cineworld Group, which already owns the United States’ Regal Cinemas, plans to buy Canada’s Cineplex for $1.6 billion.
Disneyland: The theme park reaches capacity seven months after opening 14-acre expansion
Climate change is forcing Los Angeles to consider banking some of its Sierra Nevada snowmelt in an unlikely place: Under dry Owens Lake, which the city drained starting 1913 to fill the L.A. Aqueduct and supply a thirsty metropolis.
Clay Helton vows to ‘evaluate everything’ after Holiday Bowl loss to Iowa, but the football program’s most glaring issue still hasn’t been fixed.
The evangelical Christians coming out against Trump are starting to realize that Scripture is supposed to be applied to everyday life.
Interstate 5 connects Los Angeles and Kern counties, but it can become a major choke point when the weather turns bad.
