Company Town
ABC’s Coverage Of Disney & ABC Television Group’s 2015 Summer TCA Tour
Lee Mendelson, guiding light of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' dies at 86
Lee Mendelson, the veteran producer behind the beloved 1965 TV classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” died on Christmas Day at age 86.
Pulp Fiction
'Pulp Fiction' studio Miramax stake sold to ViacomCBS
Miramax was founded by Harvey and Bob Weinstein in 1979, but they left to form Weinstein Co.
IMG_John_Bernecker_photo_2_1_BC67ECF4_L233064275.JPG
Jury awards $8.6 million to family of stuntman killed on 'Walking Dead'
The stuntman died after performing a 22-foot fall off a balcony, landing on an area that wasn’t padded. His death was ruled accidental by a coroner.
US-POLITICS-IMPEACHMENT
Trump impeachment vote is watched by more than 16 million TV viewers
The House vote to impeach drew an underwhelming number of viewers but enough to make it the most watched impeachment vote in history.
Live Nation
Live Nation settles with Justice Department, avoiding skirmish over ticketing practices
Live Nation said it has reached a deal with the Justice Department to clarify a 2010 decree that ensures fair competition in the ticketing marketplace.
