Advertisement
What to do in LA: 5 book talks this week
Library of America collection tracks Joan Didion’s emergence through her 1960s and ’70s works
Dean Koontz dives into short thrillers as his ‘Nameless’ series heads to Amazon
“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan on Stephen King and creating a follow-up to “The Shining” and following in the footsteps of both Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick.
Memoir ‘Home Work’ inspires new appreciation of Julie Andrews’ range and lesser-known films.
More on Books
-
Wrote “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and other classics
-
PEN America award winners include Ava DuVernay, Diane Warren, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman.
-
Novelist Rene Denfeld drew on her homeless youth for “The Butterfly Girl.”
-
Discover the secrets of Oaxacan cooking and walk along El Camino Real at book events this week.
-
In ‘Sandworm’ Andy Greenberg tracks the evolution of cyberwar and how vulnerable we all are.
-
New nonfiction: California writers explore our past, promises in a trio of books
-
In ‘On Swift Horses,’ debut novelist Shannon Pufahl blends ‘50s noir with a love story.
-
‘Dreamers and Schemers’ by Barry Siegel shows L.A.'s rise through the 1932 Olympic Games
-
Ann Patchett reveals the route to her bestseller and how she’ll battle Amazon. (Shop dogs help.)
-
Greta Gerwig reinvents the literary classic “Little Women” with Saoirse Ronan as a formidable Jo and Florence Pugh as a vibrantly complicated Amy.
-
Tickets are on sale for the holiday ride based on the popular children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, who will also appear for signings of “The Polar Express.”
-
On a recent afternoon, Candace Bushnell and I were sitting at the poolside bar of the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Join Our Book Club
-
Nov. 18: Julie Andrews discusses her new memoir, Home Work.” Info.
See, hear and interact with world-class authors, celebrities, chefs and newsmakers as they discuss books and tell stories.
Why we’re starting a book club
Advertisement
More on Books
-
We are a world of migrants, a planet of comings and goings.
-
‘On the Plain of Snakes: A Mexican Journey’ by Paul Theroux is a trip worth taking
-
“Shadowlands: Fear and Freedom at the Oregon Standoff” is Anthony McCann’s colorful, insightful, poetic, ponderous account of a 2016 armed takeover led by Ammon Bundy.
-
What to do in L.A.: Book talks with Saeed Jones, Roxane Gay, Sasha Sagan and W. Bruce Cameron
-
Authors Colson Whitehead, Saeed Jones and Jerry Craft win Kirkus Prizes
-
The upcoming book “Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge,” by Sheila Weller, is being publicly disavowed by some of the late “Star Wars” actress’ family members.
-
Stories of unintended consequences and people testing the bonds that bind us come together in a gripping new collection, “Last of Her Name,” by Mimi Lok.
-
Lessons of Watergate: In ‘The Fall of Richard Nixon,’ Tom Brokaw relives an era that echoes today’s impeachment drama.
-
‘Movies (and Other Things)’ author Shea Serrano on the films that shaped him
-
Ronan Farrow talks surveillance, countersurveillance and the stories behind ‘Catch and Kill.’
-
A new book by writer Carolyn Campbell and photographer Joe Cornish is a tour through Paris’ final resting place for Chopin, Piaf, Modigliani, Proust and more.
-
Michael Connelly talks about “The Night Fire,” two new books and living with the same character for 27 years
Advertisement