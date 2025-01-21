Trump administration

News coverage of the Trump administration, covering immigration, environment, economy and foreign policy.

FILE - Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., speaks during a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Capitol Hill, Feb. 29, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

White House sidelines 160 National Security Council staffers, aligning the team with Trump’s agenda

Trump’s national security advisor sidelines some 160 National Security Council staffers as the administration moves to align team with Trump’s agenda.

An Afghan refugee woman, who asked not to use her name and not to show her face fearing her identity could lead to her capture, poses for photographer following her interview with The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Afghans who fled Taliban rule urge Trump to lift refugee program suspension

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Trump cancels travel for refugees already cleared to resettle in U.S.

This screenshot captured on Jan. 21, 2025, shows the error message that now appears on what was the Spanish language version of the White House homepage during President Joe Biden's administration. (AP Photo/Fernanda Figueroa)

Trump administration shuts down White House Spanish-language page and social media

Immigrant rights advocates prepare to fight Trump’s immigration orders

Trump demands apology from bishop who asked him to ‘have mercy’ on LGBTQ+ people and migrants

Wall Street begins Trump’s second term with gains

Column: As Trump was sworn in, day laborer organizer Pablo Alvarado did what he always does

