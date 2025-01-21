Headlines
Trump’s national security advisor sidelines some 160 National Security Council staffers as the administration moves to align team with Trump’s agenda.
California, a coalition of other states and the city of San Francisco have sued the Trump administration over President Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship, calling it unconstitutional.
The swap that freed two Americans was brokered before President Biden left office Monday, according to a Trump administration official.
On his first full day as U.S. secretary of State, Marco Rubio is meeting with his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan. The four countries are known as the Quad.
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the chief of the inaugural transition, acknowledged the difficulty of overseeing the handoff of power to President Trump in the site where his followers sought to violently overturn his election defeat four years ago.
President Trump signed executive orders Monday asserting that the U.S. government recognizes only two sexes that are “not changeable,” and reversing Biden administration directives on LGBTQ+ rights.