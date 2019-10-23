Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
L.A. Rebellion classic ‘Bless Their Little Hearts’ is now on video
Classic Hollywood: The 1984 film ‘Bless Their Little Hearts,’ about life in black L.A. in the 1980s is an under-appreciated masterpiece. Now the Billy Woodberry film is available on video.
Indie Focus: Alfre Woodard overwhelms in ‘Clemency’
Another edition of your regular field guide to the world of movies in Los Angeles and beyond.
After misgivings, Diane Warren is thrilled to be ‘Standing’ with Chrissy Metz
“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz shows off her vocal chops on yet another Oscar-shortlisted song by Diane Warren, “I’m Standing with You.”
Female-led films ‘Wonder Woman 1984' and ‘Black Widow’ are among 2020’s most anticipated
Movie hub Fandango surveyed 2,000 millennials who say they’re most looking forward to ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Eternals’ and ‘Mulan’ in 2020.
Trump says ‘Home Alone 2' won’t ‘be the same’ after Canada cut his scene
Viewers in Canada noticed that the CBC removed President Trump’s cameo from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” But it turns out that scene was trimmed in 2014.
