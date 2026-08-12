Advertisement

Movies

Advertisement

Top Headlines

Actors Kristen Stewart (left) and Alia Shawkat (center) and director Dylan Meyer

They made a stoner comedy together. Kristen Stewart needs a joint to talk about how deep it is

Kristen Stewart, Alia Shawkat and Dylan Meyer discuss ‘The Wrong Girls’ and the important things in life: weed, female friendship and cats.

More Headlines

Most Read

Advertisement

Start your day right

Sign up for Essential California for the L.A. Times biggest news, features and recommendations in your inbox six days a week.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement