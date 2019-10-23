Advertisement
Top Headlines
Classic Hollywood: The 1984 film ‘Bless Their Little Hearts,’ about life in black L.A. in the 1980s is an under-appreciated masterpiece. Now the Billy Woodberry film is available on video.
Production designer François Audouy recreated the twists and turns of famous tracks for a seamless blend of the practical and movie magic in ‘Ford v Ferrari’
Did Helena Bonham Carter really hear from Princess Margaret’s spirit before playing her? She’s not certain, but ‘The Crown’ actress is open to the possibility
Elisabeth Moss plays a punk rock singer spiraling out of control in ‘Her Smell.’ Think Courtney Love, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain all rolled into one.
Another edition of your regular field guide to the world of movies in Los Angeles and beyond.
“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz shows off her vocal chops on yet another Oscar-shortlisted song by Diane Warren, “I’m Standing with You.”
Movie hub Fandango surveyed 2,000 millennials who say they’re most looking forward to ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Eternals’ and ‘Mulan’ in 2020.
Viewers in Canada noticed that the CBC removed President Trump’s cameo from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” But it turns out that scene was trimmed in 2014.
More Headlines
Director Mati Diop’s “Atlantics” pays tribute to the tens of thousands of Senegalese youths who drowned while trying to reach Europe.
To win the Oscar for best picture, each leading contender will need to pick up a key nomination.
The ‘Spies in Disguise’ directors discuss challenging spy hero tropes with Walter Beckett — a proudly weird science genius committed to anti-violence.
‘Clemency’ director Chinonye Chukwu and ‘Just Mercy’ director Destin Daniel Cretton want audiences watching their films to rethink capital punishment.
Holiday season 2019 movie recommendations from critics Justin Chang and Kenneth Turan.
“Chained for Life,” “Fast Color” and “Give Me Liberty” are among the films our reviewers selected as some of the most memorable yet least seen from the past year.
Rian Johnson, Taika Waititi, Edward Norton and other writer-directors (and sometimes actors) also take on a producer role to get their projects done right.
Most Read
Disneyland: The theme park reaches capacity seven months after opening 14-acre expansion
Clay Helton vows to ‘evaluate everything’ after Holiday Bowl loss to Iowa, but the football program’s most glaring issue still hasn’t been fixed.
Climate change is forcing Los Angeles to consider banking some of its Sierra Nevada snowmelt in an unlikely place: Under dry Owens Lake, which the city drained starting 1913 to fill the L.A. Aqueduct and supply a thirsty metropolis.
The evangelical Christians coming out against Trump are starting to realize that Scripture is supposed to be applied to everyday life.
Interstate 5 connects Los Angeles and Kern counties, but it can become a major choke point when the weather turns bad.
