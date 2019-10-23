Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Are you a Zoey or a Rob? On ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ and ‘High Fidelity,’ music is the lingua franca
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” NBC
Two new music-driven TV shows, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “High Fidelity,” explore the ways that songs, popular and not, express our feelings and identities
Coronavirus travel restrictions postpone Hollywood Bowl’s Korean music festival
Hollywood Bowl
The 18th Korea Times Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl is on hold due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions in Asia.
After conquering New York, BTS takes Los Angeles with ‘Carpool Karaoke’
BTS
While promoting its new album, K-pop sensation BTS took a ride around Los Angeles with James Corden for an episode of “Carpool Karaoke.”
Meet Anne Litt: KCRW’s new music director is the first woman in the influential job
489644-CA-0211-anne-litt-kcrw-04-CMC.jpg
Litt is only the fifth music director for the powerful public radio station.
Mazzy Star co-founder David Roback, leader of L.A.'s ‘Paisley Underground,’ dies at 61
Coachella Notebook
David Roback, best known as the co-founder of influential L.A. alternative rock bands Mazzy Star and Rain Parade, has died at age 61.
