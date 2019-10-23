Advertisement
Top Headlines
Two new music-driven TV shows, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “High Fidelity,” explore the ways that songs, popular and not, express our feelings and identities
Christine Ebersole stars at the Wallis, violinist Philippe Quint salutes Charlie Chaplin, Los Angeles Ballet dances Balanchine and more.
On her new album, the L.A.-raised Angelica Garcia, a musical favorite of former President Obama, eschews the Americana of her debut for a Latinx version of M.I.A.'s agitpop.
On the eve of a hometown show, Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino reflects on a whirlwind past decade and songwriting while newly sober.
The 18th Korea Times Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl is on hold due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions in Asia.
While promoting its new album, K-pop sensation BTS took a ride around Los Angeles with James Corden for an episode of “Carpool Karaoke.”
Litt is only the fifth music director for the powerful public radio station.
David Roback, best known as the co-founder of influential L.A. alternative rock bands Mazzy Star and Rain Parade, has died at age 61.
More Headlines
Better than Leonard Bernstein? You bet. Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil deliver a vibrant, rapturous start to an unlikely symphony cycle.
Beyoncé celebrated her decades-long friendship with Kobe Bryant by opening his Staples Center memorial Monday with two songs, “XO” and “Halo.”
Plácido Domingo pulled out after sexual harassment allegations. Davinia Rodríguez withdrew because of illness. But the show goes on ...
At a weekend concert and at shops catering to hip-hop fans, the tragic deaths of young rappers from Pop Smoke to Mac Miller to Nipsey Hussle were front of mind.
Coronavirus concerns spur K-pop sensation BTS to hold a global press conference via livestream only on YouTube.
Dance performances in L.A. for Feb. 23-March 1 include Los Angeles Ballet’s salute to choreographer George Balanchine at the Broad Stage
Classical music performances in L.A. for Feb. 23-March 1 include Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil in concerts pairing works by Dvorak and Ives
Most Read
Orange County’s emergency declaration over the coronavirus comes as local officials fight a proposal to send patients to a facility in Costa Mesa.
A California novel coronavirus case could be the first in the United States involving a patient who neither recently traveled out of the country nor was in contact with someone who did.
Netflix’s new docuseries, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” examines the harrowing abuse and systemic failures that led to the death of the 8-year-old from Palmdale in 2013.
From Alabama to Orange County, cities are pushing back against federal plans to house coronavirus patients there.
Mayor London Breed’s decree comes on the same day the CDC warns that cases of COVID-19 will continue to spread.
How, exactly, does The Times’ editorial board decide on its endorsements? This is what the process looks like.
Rival Democratic candidates, on stage in South Carolina, gave Sen.
LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson while leading the Lakers to their sixth straight victory.
