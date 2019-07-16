Climate & Environment

Advertisement
Top Headlines
“My job is to write about the wonders and challenges of our coast and oceans, but I’ll admit: Before this story, I had no idea what an abalone looked like. They had vanished from the Southern California psyche long before I moved here,” reporter Rosanna Xia writes.
-
In the shadow of Mt. Whitney, local officials frustrated by U.S. Forest Service budget cuts want to take charge of recreation facilities in the Eastern Sierra. Some conservationists are wary.
-
For much of the United States, invasive grass species are making wildfires more frequent, especially in fire-prone California, a new study finds.
-
The Theodore Payne Foundation has created a set of easy-to-carry flashcards that explain what those nondescript little plants will look like when they’re all grown up.
-
California and other states take aim at Trump’s reversal of lightbulb rules, a dopey tea party cause.
The case from Hawaii has emerged as a major test of the scope of the federal anti-pollution law, even as President Trump’s EPA cuts back enforcement.
The goal is to try to keep the property in Newport, one of Southern California’s largest remaining undeveloped swaths of coastal land, as a nature reserve.
Federal engineers, citing the threats posed by climate change, have found that a dam protecting the California high desert communities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley and Barstow could fail in an extreme flood.
Scientists and world leaders increasingly recognize the need to bolster indigenous rights not only on humanitarian grounds, but for the good of the global environment.
Rising sea levels
-
-
-
In the most extensive study to date on sea level rise in California, researchers say damage by the end of the century could be far more devastating than the worst earthquakes and wildfires in state history.
Wildfires
-
-
Elaborate sprinkler systems could be a waste of money in protecting your home from wildfire. A better strategy, experts say, is to team up with neighbors to fireproof your entire community.More Coverage
-
Recycling
-
California’s recycling industry has struggled since China banned imports of plastics and other material. Experts say changes are vital to overcome a waste glut.
-
Driving is not just an air pollution and climate change problem. Turns out, rubber particles from car tires might be the largest contributor of microplastics in California coastal waters, according to the most comprehensive study to date.
-
The legislative clock runs out on two California bills seeking to phase out single-use plastic containers and ease the state’s recycling crisis.
Wildlife
-
As developers lobby the Trump administration for endangered species relief, California is moving to backstop wildlife threatened by federal rollbacks, including the San Bernardino kangaroo rat.
-
Bald eagles are choosing to nest close to human activity, but no one knows why.
-
UC Davis researchers have devised a new strategy to “Keep Tahoe Blue.” They want to rid the lake of tiny invasive shrimp, but many question if the plan will work.
Special reports
-
Nearly 300 drinking water wells and other water sources in California have been found to have traces of man-made chemicals linked to cancer.
-
The Los Angeles Times reviewed hundreds of pages of Pentagon documents and found California has more bases contaminated with the chemicals, known as PFAS, than any other state — at least 21 that exceed federal health guidelines.
-
A 1,223-page document, obtained by The Times, details how endangered California salmon could be imperiled by Trump administration changes to state water operations.
Advertisement
Energy
-
Wildfire-prevention outages by PG&E and Southern California Edison have thrown the reliability of the power grid into doubt.
-
PG&E’s CEO has said wildfire-prevent blackouts could continue for another decade.
-
Southern California Gas is engaged in a wide-ranging campaign to preserve the role of its pipelines in powering society.
-
A geothermal power company says it can make California’s Salton Sea the first major source of U.S. lithium production.
-
The coastal gas plants, which suck up billions of gallons of ocean water each day, are supposed to close in 2020.
Advertisement
More Climate and Environment News
-
The Trump administration has given official notice that it intends to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, a long-anticipated move that marks another step in the country’s retreat as an environmental leader.
-
How close can U.S. cities, states and companies get to meeting the country’s abandoned climate goals without help from the federal government?
-
The Trump administration is mulling proposals to further privatize national parks and limit the use of senior passes there, setting off an angry backlash from conservation groups and retirees.
-
The clothing industry is responsible for about 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions and consumes more energy than aviation and shipping combined, the U.N. says.
-
Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, the face of the youth movement against global warming, joined her Los Angeles peers in a planned climate strike Friday.
-
Months later, FDA reveals food-borne illness linked to California romaine lettuce
-
Heavy concentrations of smoke pollution plagued an area from Santa Monica to Long Beach early Thursday. Friday morning may bring a similar pattern.
Most read
-
Climate change in the Western U.S. means more intense and frequent wildfires churning out waves of smoke that scientists say will sweep across the continent, affecting tens of millions of people and causing a jump in premature deaths.
-
The Earth could support enough additional trees to eliminate about two-thirds of the carbon that’s in the atmosphere today as a result of human activities.
-
Talking about global warming with friends and family helps them learn key facts about the scientific agreement on climate change and influences their beliefs.
Advertisement
Advertisement