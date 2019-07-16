Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement

Climate & Environment
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Can the long-lost abalone make a comeback in California?
illustration of a white abalone
Can the long-lost abalone make a comeback in California?
“My job is to write about the wonders and challenges of our coast and oceans, but I’ll admit: Before this story, I had no idea what an abalone looked like. They had vanished from the Southern California psyche long before I moved here,” reporter Rosanna Xia writes.
Politics
Supreme Court leans toward expanding Clean Water Act to protect oceans from wastewater
Hawaii, Oahu beaches
Politics
Supreme Court leans toward expanding Clean Water Act to protect oceans from wastewater
The case from Hawaii has emerged as a major test of the scope of the federal anti-pollution law, even as President Trump’s EPA cuts back enforcement.
California
Philanthropists’ $50-million commitment aids bid to buy Banning Ranch to keep it natural
Banning Ranch
California
Philanthropists’ $50-million commitment aids bid to buy Banning Ranch to keep it natural
The goal is to try to keep the property in Newport, one of Southern California’s largest remaining undeveloped swaths of coastal land, as a nature reserve.
Climate & Environment
Extreme storm could overwhelm Southern California dam and flood thousands
471604_ME_1105_mojave_river_dam_1_GMF.jpg
Climate & Environment
Extreme storm could overwhelm Southern California dam and flood thousands
Federal engineers, citing the threats posed by climate change, have found that a dam protecting the California high desert communities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley and Barstow could fail in an extreme flood.
Climate & Environment
They’ve managed the forest forever. It’s why they’re key to the climate change fight
Mandy Gull
Climate & Environment
They’ve managed the forest forever. It’s why they’re key to the climate change fight
Scientists and world leaders increasingly recognize the need to bolster indigenous rights not only on humanitarian grounds, but for the good of the global environment.
Rising sea levels
Wildfires
Recycling
Wildlife
Special reports
Advertisement
Energy
Advertisement
More Climate and Environment News
Load More
Most read
Advertisement
Advertisement