Christine Ebersole stars at the Wallis, violinist Philippe Quint salutes Charlie Chaplin, Los Angeles Ballet dances Balanchine and more.
At the L.A. gallery the Landing, Brenda Goodman’s paintings have been cut, carved, drilled and gouged into existence. The effect is mind-blowing.
When Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, Ducks goalie John Gibson wanted to honor the Lakers legend with his mask. He knew just who to contact.
Otis names Charles Hirschhorn, an executive whose resume includes AEG Television, G4, Fox Broadcasting and Disney Television, as its new leader.
João Ribas is the new executive director and vice president for cultural partnerships at CalArts’ boundary-pushing theater in DTLA.
Better than Leonard Bernstein? You bet. Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil deliver a vibrant, rapturous start to an unlikely symphony cycle.
Unhappy with LACMA plans for a new building and its permanent collection, the Ahmanson Foundation ends the art gift program it started in 1972.
“I am truly sorry,” Plácido Domingo says as the union representing opera performers prepares to release the findings of its investigation.
David Mamet brought “The Christopher Boy’s Communion” to the Odyssey Theatre with Rebecca Pidgeon, William H. Macy, Clark Gregg and Fionnula Flanagan.
Grant chatted with Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow during a “no makeup” dinner, which made headlines last week.
The “textile paintings” of Los Angeles artist Tanja Rector sing their rhythm and rhyme at Craig Krull Gallery in Santa Monica.
Parker Gallery in Los Feliz shows Marley Freeman’s pleasingly ambiguous oil paintings and curious cardboard figures draped in antique fabric.
Plácido Domingo pulled out after sexual harassment allegations. Davinia Rodríguez withdrew because of illness. But the show goes on ...
The Hollyhock House, which was almost demolished in the 1940s, earned Los Angeles its first World Heritage designation in July.
New shows, Critics’ Choices, etc., in L.A. for Feb. 23-March 1 include the final performances of Heidi Schreck’s “What the Constitution Means to Me” at the Mark Taper Forum
Orange County’s emergency declaration over the coronavirus comes as local officials fight a proposal to send patients to a facility in Costa Mesa.
A California novel coronavirus case could be the first in the United States involving a patient who neither recently traveled out of the country nor was in contact with someone who did.More Coverage
Netflix’s new docuseries, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” examines the harrowing abuse and systemic failures that led to the death of the 8-year-old from Palmdale in 2013.
From Alabama to Orange County, cities are pushing back against federal plans to house coronavirus patients there.
How, exactly, does The Times’ editorial board decide on its endorsements? This is what the process looks like.
Rival Democratic candidates, on stage in South Carolina, gave Sen.
LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson while leading the Lakers to their sixth straight victory.
