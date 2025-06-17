Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, June 14, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Front page
- Flag Day salutes to mark Army’s 250th birthday in Newport Beach, Dana Point
- Costa Mesa offers assurances to Latinos amid ICE activity
- Ozomatli, celebrating 30th anniversary, returns to Fountain Valley
- Pretend City Museum program helps build future leaders
Inside
- Huntington Beach High celebrates its 119th graduating class
- Edison graduates enjoy one more concert together
- Ocean View Seahawks Class of 2025 soars into the future
- Laguna Beach graduates hope to ‘catalyze’ positive change
- Marina Vikings celebrate the Class of 2025
- Valley Vista graduates ‘enjoying the view’ after finishing high school
- Fountain Valley High seniors sent off to their futures
- Sage Hill’s Class of 2025 prepared to charge ahead
